Arsenal transfer news: Liverpool and Man City join summer race to sign 'explosive' £60m striker

By Lewis Blain | 09 Apr 2026 14:07

Arsenal are facing a major transfer battle ahead of the summer window, with interest intensifying in one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards.

Premier League rivals are beginning to circle, threatening to complicate the Gunners' long-standing pursuit and with multiple elite clubs now making their moves, the situation is quickly evolving into a high-stakes transfer tussle.

At the centre of it all is Christian Kofane - a teenage striker rapidly emerging as one of the most coveted talents in Europe.

Liverpool and Man City join race for Arsenal target Christian Kofane

© Iconsport / SPI

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have now entered the race to sign Kofane, joining Arsenal in pursuit of the highly-rated youngster, per TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign at Bayer Leverkusen, registering five goals and three assists despite limited starts. His rapid rise has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, with his 'explosive' pace and sharp attacking instincts marking him out as a future star.

Sources indicate that both Liverpool and City have made contact to explore a potential deal, signalling their intent to compete seriously for his signature, with the young talisman expected to cost in excess of £60 million.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with signing Christian Kofane

© Iconsport / PA Images

Despite the growing competition, Arsenal remain one of the most committed admirers of Christian Kofane.

The Gunners were among the first to identify his potential, with their recruitment team particularly impressed by his underlying data and rapid development trajectory.

Arsenal’s interest has been consistent, and they view Kofane as a player who could develop into a key figure in their long-term attacking plans. With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Gabriel Jesus and the need for greater depth up front, the club are actively exploring options to strengthen their forward line.

Which interested team suits Christian Kofane best?

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

From a developmental perspective, Arsenal arguably offers Christian Kofane the clearest pathway to regular first-team football. The opportunity to compete with, and potentially rotate alongside, a striker like Viktor Gyokeres, while also being a replacement for the likely departing Gabriel Jesus, could accelerate his growth without overwhelming pressure.

By contrast, a move to City would likely see him competing with established stars such as Erling Haaland, potentially limiting immediate opportunities. Similarly, at Liverpool, he could find himself in a crowded attacking setup, especially with other emerging forwards already in the mix.

Ultimately, while all three clubs offer elite environments, Arsenal’s current structure and squad dynamics appear to provide the most balanced platform for Kofane to develop into a leading striker, making them a particularly compelling destination as the race for his signature intensifies.