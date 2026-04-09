Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'renew' interest in Aston Villa star as asking price revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Apr 2026 18:20

Arsenal are reportedly among three Premier League clubs to have reignited their interest in Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Villa in January 2024 and has since developed into one of the club’s most influential players in a remarkably short period.

Rogers has elevated his game to new heights under Unai Emery, combining consistency with end product, and has contributed an impressive 24 goals and 23 assists since the start of last season.

In the 2025-26 campaign, the former Middlesbrough attacking midfielder has registered 10 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

His growing reputation and potentially his market value could rise even further if he delivers a strong showing for England at the World Cup this summer.

Arsenal among three clubs in the hunt for Morgan Rogers

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Villa successfully fended off interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal last summer and rewarded Rogers with a new long-term contract that runs until 2031, underlining his importance to the project.

According to The Times, Rogers does not have a release clause in his deal, and Villa are expected to demand a fee in excess of £80m if any club formalises their interest.

However, despite his status as one of their standout performers, Villa could be compelled to consider offers due to the need to comply with the Premier League’s financial regulations, which may force them into a difficult decision.

The report adds that Rogers would be open to a move should the right opportunity arise, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all monitoring his situation closely and expected to revisit their interest.

Morgan Rogers: Potential replacement for Trossard?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal could undergo changes in their attacking department this summer, with the possibility of one or even both of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard departing. In that scenario, Rogers would represent a high-quality and versatile replacement.

Trossard has just a year remaining on his contract and has struggled to maintain consistent impact in the latter stages of the season, while Martinelli is reportedly set to be offered a new long-term deal, albeit potentially with a reduced role in the squad.

Rogers is most effective operating from the left flank, where he can cut inside and influence play in the final third, but his tactical intelligence and versatility allow him to feature across multiple attacking positions, making him an attractive proposition for elite clubs.

Man Utd could also emerge as a compelling destination, particularly as it would see Rogers reunite with Michael Carrick, who played a key role in bringing him to Boro during his time at the Riverside Stadium.