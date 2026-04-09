How 11 Premier League teams could qualify for Champions League, Europa League and Conference League

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Apr 2026 19:42

The business end of the season is approaching, and if everything goes according to plan, the Premier League could have 11 teams playing in Europe next season.

While the chances of that occurring are slim, the expansion of European competitions in recent seasons has meant there have been an extra two places in the Champions League up for grabs, with England having secured one of those spots already.

The winner of the FA Cup is rewarded with a place in the Europa League, but even if Leeds United or Southampton fail to win the tournament, a Chelsea or Manchester City victory would see the Europa League spot awarded to seventh place in the top flight.

That means eight sides from the Premier League are guaranteed to be playing continental football this season, with five teams set to play in the Champions League, two in the Europa League and one in the Conference League as a minimum.

Here, Sports Mole explores how up to 11 English teams could qualify for Europe next season.

© Imago

What if Liverpool win the Champions League?

A Liverpool win in the Champions League is unlikely to add an additional European place for England, even if they finish outside of the Premier League's top five.

England would be permitted to have six clubs in the Champions League next season, but the division would forfeit one of their Europa League spots.

If Liverpool finished in the top five and won the Champions League, UEFA would pass the placement in the competition to the league winners with the best coefficient, which is likely to be Rangers if they with the Scottish Premiership.

The only scenario in which England would be awarded a ninth European spot because of Liverpool winning the Champions League would be if the Reds finished outside of the domestic European places.

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What if Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest win the Europa League?

The winner of the Europa League is given entry to the Champions League, so England could theoretically have seven teams competing in the Champions League next season.

For that to happen, one of Aston Villa - if they finish outside of the top five - or Nottingham Forest would have to win the Europa League, as well as for Liverpool to win the Champions League.

If Villa won the Europa League while finishing inside the top five, then the domestic champion with the best UEFA coefficient would earn the extra Champions League spot.

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How 11 Premier League teams can quality for Europe

For 11 teams from the English top flight to qualify for Europe, all three European competitions would have to be won by teams that finished outside of the respective domestic qualifying spots.

For example, if Aston Villa won the Europa League but finished in the Premier League's top five, England would not be awarded an extra place in the Champions League.

Much would depend on Liverpool's position and the team that wins the FA Cup, as should the Reds finish seventh but win the Champions League, the Conference League spot would drop to eighth.

If Forest won the Europa League, they would be granted a place in the Champions League, increasing the number of teams in Europe to nine.

A win for Crystal Palace in the Conference League would guarantee them a place in the Europa League, and if they finished outside of the domestic European spots, they would be the 10th team to qualify for a UEFA competition.

If Leeds United claimed the FA Cup, they would be awarded a place in the Europa League, becoming the 11th Premier League team to qualify for Europe.

Should Manchester City - or Chelsea if they finish in the top five - win the FA Cup, then the Europa League spot that would have been awarded to the winner would move to the Premier League.