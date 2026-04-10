Liverpool news: How Arne Slot really feels about Anfield future amid fan pressure and sack rumours

By Lewis Blain | 10 Apr 2026 13:15

Liverpool are enduring a difficult period under title-winning manager Arne Slot, with results on the pitch beginning to fuel growing unrest among supporters.

Despite delivering early success following his arrival, the mood has shifted significantly in recent weeks, with speculation over his future now beginning to gather pace.

Amid the noise, Slot has now addressed his situation directly, offering insight into how he views his future at Anfield.

Arne Slot issues clarifies his Liverpool future amid recent uncertainty

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Dutchman has insisted he still feels “complete support” from both the club’s hierarchy and supporters, despite Liverpool’s alarming dip in form.

Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp in 2024, pointed to backing from key figures such as Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, while also highlighting the continued support from fans, even in poor defeats.

Recent results, however, paint a concerning picture - Liverpool have struggled domestically and in Europe, including a heavy FA Cup loss to Manchester City and a disappointing Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Slot acknowledged the challenges, describing the current stretch as a “defining” period, but maintained that the team’s recent setbacks will serve as motivation to improve heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

FSG may listen to Liverpool fans sooner rather than later

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

While Slot continues to project confidence, pressure is clearly building behind the scenes. With fan frustration growing and performances failing to meet expectations, Fenway Sports Group may soon be forced to make a difficult call.

The presence of Xabi Alonso on the market only adds fuel to the fire. The former Liverpool midfielder’s availability, and strong connection to the club, has intensified speculation and raised expectations among supporters.

Right now, Slot appears just one step away from the dreaded public vote of confidence. A moment that often signals the beginning of the end for managers under pressure.

If results do not improve quickly, the noise surrounding his future is only going to grow louder.