Preview: Remo vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 10 Apr 2026 22:30 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 22:54

Remo and Vasco da Gama will get the ball rolling in round 11 of the Brasileirao when they go head to head at the Para Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening.

Having both dropped points in their last league outings, the two teams will head into the weekend looking to return to winning ways, and this makes for an exciting watch.

Match preview

Making their first appearance in the top flight in over 30 years, Remo have struggled to impose themselves in the big leagues, with the Para-based outfit picking up just one win and losing five of their 10 Brasileirao matches to sit 18th in the Brasileirao table.

However, the Leao Azul showed signs of a turnaround last weekend when they played out a goalless draw against Gremio despite playing the final 22 minutes at the Arena do Gremio with 10 men.

With Yago Pikachu receiving his marching orders, Remo fluffed two glorious chances to take the lead, with Alef Manga failing to convert his 42nd-minute penalty after Gabriel Taliari had squandered a clear-cut chance in the early stages.

A 2-0 defeat against Santos on April 2 means Leo Conde’s men have now failed to taste victory in two consecutive matches, but home comfort awaits, with Remo claiming a 4-1 win over Bahia in their last Brasileirao outing at the Para Olympic Stadium on March 22.

Remo head into the weekend fresh off the back of a 1-0 victory over Amazonas in the Copa Norte on Thursday, with Gabriel Poveda netting the only goal of the game to keep their slim chances of reaching the knockout stages alive.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Prioritising a return to form in the league, Vasco da Gama head coach Renato Gaucho named a squad comprising the club’s reserves and academy stars for their Copa Sudamericana opener against Barracas Central on Tuesday, while also opting against travelling to Argentina.

The decision did not go down well with the Gigante da Colina supporters, with assistant coach Marcelo Salles watching on as the inexperienced side played out a goalless draw against 10-man Baraccas at the Estadio Florencio Sola.

Vasco da Gama now turn their focus to the Brasileirao, where they have suffered a drop-off in form since picking up successive wins over Fluminense and Gremio in March, playing out a 1-1 draw against Coritiba on April 2 before last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Botafogo.

Gaucho’s men, who have picked up 12 points from their first 10 Brasileirao matches to sit 12th in the league standings, head into the weekend looking to find their feet and end their poor run of results on the road.

Since beating Boavista 3-0 in the Corica Serie A back in January, Vasco da Gama have failed to taste victory in seven consecutive away matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them pick up just two points from a possible 12 in the league.

Remo Brasileiro form:

L

L

L

W

L

D

Remo form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

D

W

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

W

D

W

W

D

L

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Remo will have to cope without the services of veteran forward Pikachu, who is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders against Gremio last weekend.

In his absence, 27-year-old forward Jaja is expected to get the nod at the attacking end of the pitch, forming the front three with Alef Manga and 28-year-old Taliari.

Having both missed the game against Botafogo, Ze Ricardo and Ze Welison should team up with Patrick at the centre of the park for Vasco da Gama, while Patrick de Paula could make his return to action after recently recovering from a pubis problem.

While we expect Gaucho to name a full-strength squad after the midweek stalemate against Baraccas, Vitor Bueno, Jair and Matheus Carvalho remain ruled out through injury, while right-back Pumita Rodriguez is suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold against Botafogo last weekend.

There is growing optimism over the return of Brenner, who returned to training during the week and could be named on the bench, having recently recovered from a knee problem.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Mayk; Ze Ricardo, Welison, Patrick; Jaja, Manga; Taliari

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Renan, Saldivia, Cuiabano; Barros, Mendes, Rojas; Tche Tche, Gomez, David

We say: Remo 1-2 Vasco da Gama

Having both rested key players in midweek, we anticipate an action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action at the Para Olympic Stadium, with eight of Vasco’s last nine matches seeing both teams score to highlight their struggles at the back.

While Gaucho’s men are yet to taste victory in their travels in the league, they take on an opposing side who are known for their cautious style, and are backing them to control proceedings in this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.