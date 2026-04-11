Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 11 Apr 2026 22:29

Caykur Rizespor welcome Gaziantep FK to the Caykur Didi Stadyumu on Monday for a Turkish Super Lig meeting between two sides separated by just one point in mid-table.

With the campaign entering its final stretch, both teams will be keen to build momentum and avoid being dragged into the lower reaches of the table, as the visitors seek to end a two-match winless run while the hosts aim to build on Thursday’s victory over Samsunspor.

Match preview

Rizespor head into this clash in 10th place with 33 points and in buoyant mood after a commanding 4-1 win over Samsunspor in their rescheduled Round 27 fixture on Thursday night.

That emphatic victory ended a brief wobble for the Black Sea Sparrowhawks, who had suffered back-to-back defeats against Trabzonspor and Fatih Karagumruk after previously enjoying a three-match winning streak in the league.

Importantly for Recep Ucar’s side, those defeats came away from home, and their return to the Caykur Didi Stadyumu immediately restored their rhythm — Rizespor have now won their last three home matches and have lost only once in their previous six league games on their own turf.

The hosts will also take confidence from their recent record against Gaziantep, having gone unbeaten in the last three meetings between the sides, recording two wins and a draw.

Monday’s clash will be the third meeting between the clubs this season, following a 2-2 draw in the reverse league fixture and a commanding 5-2 Rizespor victory when they hosted Gaziantep in the Turkish Cup.

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Gaziantep, meanwhile, arrive in ninth place with 34 points from 28 matches, one ahead of their hosts, but their recent form has been similarly patchy.

The Falcons have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions and are without victory in their previous two league outings, having followed a 4-1 defeat to Fenerbahce with a 1-1 home draw against Alanyaspor.

Burak Yilmaz’s side have scored eight and conceded 12 across their last seven league matches, and unless they tighten up defensively, they risk slipping into the bottom half with defeat here.

One unusual feature of Gaziantep’s campaign has been the symmetry of their points distribution, having collected 17 points both at home and away, with identical records of four wins, five draws and five defeats in each setting.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

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Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

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Gaziantep form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Rizespor remain without defender Husniddin Alikulov, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Casper Hojer is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, although fellow defender Samet Akaydin returns after serving his own suspension in midweek.

Gaziantep will be without both Ali Mevran Ablak and Salem M'Bakata, who remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Badou Ndiaye is nearing a return after his lengthy absence having been missing since December, but remains doubtful for this encounter.

There is better news for the visitors in attack, with Kevin Rodrigues and Denis Dragus both back from injury after making substitute appearances in the draw against Alanyaspor, and the pair are now pushing for starts.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Sagnan, Akaydin, Orak; Antalyalii; Augusto, Laci, Olawoyin, Mihaila; Sowe

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Bozan; Sangare, Mujakic, Abena; Perez, Kozlowski, Kabasakal, Camara, Lungoyi; Maxim, Bayo

We say: Caykur Rizespor 2-1 Gaziantep

Rizespor’s home form and strong recent record in this fixture make them slight favourites, especially against a Gaziantep side struggling for consistency and defensive solidity – the visitors have enough attacking quality to make it competitive, but the hosts should have the edge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.