Bayern Munich 'concerned' by Arsenal interest as stance emerges on £87.3m attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Apr 2026 19:57

Bayern Munich are reportedly in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Christian Kofane, although they face strong competition from several elite clubs, including Arsenal.

Kofane joined Leverkusen from Albacete last July and has enjoyed an impressive debut season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in European football, and Leverkusen are fully aware of the growing interest from top clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Bayern have also been monitoring Kofane as they look to identify a reliable back-up option for Harry Kane ahead of next season.

Bayern Munich's transfer stance on Christian Kofane

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

The German champions signed Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea last summer, with an option to make the move permanent.

However, the Senegal international has struggled to make a significant impact at the Allianz Arena, and Bayern are now unlikely to pursue a permanent deal.

This opens the door for Bayern to explore alternative options in the market, including younger profiles like Kofane.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern are not actively prioritising a move for a striker at this stage, as they have other key areas to address in the squad.

Furthermore, the Bundesliga leaders would find it extremely difficult to complete a deal for Kofane if Arsenal decide to push strongly for his signature.

Advantage Arsenal in the race for Christian Kofane?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal are reportedly expected to make a formal bid for Kofane in the summer, with Mikel Arteta keen to add another dynamic attacker to his squad.

The Gunners could undergo a reshuffle in their forward line, with players such as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all facing uncertain futures as the club looks to evolve its attacking options.

Targeting a young player with high potential aligns with Arsenal’s long-term strategy, although any deal is likely to require a significant financial commitment.

Leverkusen are believed to value Kofane between £52.3m and £61m, while the player’s agent, Eric Depolo, has gone even further by suggesting that the teenager is worth as much as £87.3m.