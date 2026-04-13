Preview: Sao Paulo vs O'Higgins - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 13 Apr 2026 19:13 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 19:17

The only Brazilian side to win their Copa Sudamericana opener, Sao Paulo return to action in the competition on Tuesday, facing Chilean outfit O'Higgins at MorumBIS, as the top two teams in Group C go head-to-head.

The hosts fielded a rotated lineup in their opening match, with Roger Machado prioritising the Brasileiro. Nevertheless, they overcame Boston River in Uruguay to move into second place. O'Higgins, meanwhile, defeated Millonarios and currently top the group.

Match preview

Inconsistency remains a hallmark of Sao Paulo under Roger Machado, who has recorded four wins, three defeats and one draw in his eight games at the helm. Sao Paulo delivered a disappointing performance last Saturday, losing 2-0 away to Vitória at the Barradão.

Caca and Ramon scored the goals that inflicted the Tricolor's third defeat in the Brasileiro. A lack of attacking impetus — compounded by the red card shown to Lucas Ramon early in the second half — highlighted the team's struggles for consistency under their new manager.

As a result, Sao Paulo remain third in the league standings on 20 points and missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Palmeiras. Despite their inconsistent league form, returning to MorumBIS could help them push for top spot in Group F of the Sudamericana. Their most recent home fixture ended in a convincing 4-1 victory over Cruzeiro.

Their bid for a second Sudamericana title — last lifted in 2012 — began at the Centenario Stadium in Uruguay. With a rotated lineup, Roger Machado's side prevailed 1-0 courtesy of a Damian Bobadilla goal. The match, disrupted by rain, was of low quality, but Bobadilla's finish proved decisive.

Beyond simply securing a positive result, Sao Paulo are targeting an improved performance on Tuesday as they seek consistency and stability at this stage of the season. The continental fixture comes ahead of a challenging league clash against Vasco next Saturday.

© Imago / Photosport

O'Higgins had harboured ambitions of competing in the 2026 Copa Libertadores, but defeat in the third qualifying round sent them into the Sudamericana group stage, where they now face Sao Paulo. Their competition debut could hardly have gone better, with an impressive home result.

At El Teniente, Francisco Gonzalez and Arnaldo Castillo scored the goals that gave Lucas Bovaglio's men victory over Millonarios. Gonzalez, notably, netted his first goal in the competition, having failed to score in six appearances for Defensa y Justicia last year. The result sent O'Higgins to the top of the group.

This is the Chilean side's fourth Copa Sudamericana campaign and their first in the group stage since the format changed in 2021. In their previous participations — 2012, 2016 and 2017 — they were eliminated in the first round each time, but now dream of an unprecedented run into the knockout stages.

Last weekend, O'Higgins lost a Chilean league fixture at home, falling to Huachipato and dropping to seventh in the table. Before that defeat, they had gone six games unbeaten, including four consecutive victories.

Sao Paulo Copa Sudamericana form:

W

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

W

L

O'Higgins Copa Sudamericana form:

O'Higgins form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Sao Paulo face a lengthy injury list as they aim to name their strongest available XI this Tuesday. Lucas Moura (broken rib) and Sabino (calf problem) are confirmed absentees. Calleri and Luciano, both rested against Vitoria, could return for the continental fixture.

Calleri had been following concussion protocols, while Luciano was absent with muscle fatigue. Roger Machado is expected to retain a three-forward system, with Calleri and Andre Silva competing for the centre-forward role. Doubt remains over midfielder Bobadilla.

The Paraguayan, who scored the winner on matchday one, required stitches in his foot after sustaining a cut in Uruguay, and his availability remains unconfirmed.

Arboleda, who is in contract termination talks, remains unavailable.

O'Higgins have one confirmed defensive absence — centre-back Miguel Brizuela is suspended for the match. The defender was handed a two-game ban following an incident at the end of their Tolima elimination in the pre-Libertadores. He had already missed the opening game against Millonarios.

Luis Pavez is therefore expected to partner Garrido again at centre-back. Full-back Robledo remains sidelined with a muscular injury. Lucas Bovaglio is likely to name an unchanged side from the opening fixture.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Franco, Doria, Diaz; Danielzinho, Antonio, Luciano; Artur, Ferreirinha, Silva

O'Higgins possible starting lineup:

Carabali; Faundez, Garrido, Pavez, Diaz; Maturana, Ogaz, Leiva; Gonzalez, Sarrafiore, Castillo

We say: Sao Paulo 3-0 O'Higgins

Sao Paulo have struggled for attacking consistency, which is a concern ahead of this fixture against O'Higgins. However, playing at home on a good pitch, they should look to control proceedings at MorumBIS and create dangerous opportunities in pursuit of a second Copa Sudamericana victory.

In five of their last six home games, Sao Paulo have scored two or more goals. O'Higgins have lost four of their last seven away matches and are likely to adopt a more defensive, compact approach in Sao Paulo.

Therefore, we are backing a routine victory for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.