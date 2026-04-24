Preview: Sao Paulo vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 24 Apr 2026 12:56 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 13:03

Sao Paulo take to the field on Sunday against Mirassol at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa in matchday 13 of the 2026 Brasileiro.

Forced to play away from the MorumBIS, which is currently unavailable, the Tricolour aim to maintain their position near the top of the table amid a congested schedule.

On the other side, Mirassol FC will approach this weekend’s fixture as a decisive clash in their battle against relegation and hope to make the most of the neutral venue to pick up important points away from home.

Match preview

Sao Paulo currently sit fourth in the Brasileiro table, collecting 20 points from 12 matches. Their record of six wins, two draws and four defeats places the Tricolour in the automatic Copa Libertadores qualification zone—a comfortable, yet far from secure, position given the tight competition at the top.

Recent form, however, has been mixed. In their last league outing, Roger Machado’s side fell 2-1 to Vasco da Gama at Sao Januario, ending their positive run.

With the MorumBIS unavailable due to concerts, Sao Paulo have shifted Sunday’s game to the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa in Campinas. After ruling out Caninde due to the condition of its pitch, the club invoked a pre-existing agreement with Guarani to secure the venue.

On the pitch, Sao Paulo’s main strength is their defensive solidity, with just 11 goals conceded in 12 games—one of the best records in the top half.

Offensively, their 16 goals scored point to a productive side, though consistency remains key to avoiding dropped points against weaker opponents.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol find themselves at the opposite end of the table, fighting relegation in the 2026 Brasileiro. With few points after 12 rounds, the Leao Caipira sit among the bottom four, knowing every match now carries the weight of a final. An away win over Sao Paulo would be a huge result.

Last round’s 2-1 win over Internacional offered some relief, providing three points and a timely confidence boost—even if it did not lift them out of the drop zone. It is the sort of victory that can build belief, especially for a squad fighting for survival.

Interestingly, the recent head-to-head record favours Rafael Guanaes’s men in this fixture. In January 2026, at the start of the Paulistao, Mirassol thrashed Sao Paulo 3-0 at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia, with goals from Lucas Mugni, Alesson and Jose Aldo. That result showed Mirassol can exploit the Tricolour's weaknesses, particularly on the counter-attack.

The neutral venue could prove an unexpected advantage for Mirassol. Without the pressure of a packed MorumBIS, they face a Sao Paulo side displaced from home and still carrying fatigue from midweek Copa do Brasil action. For a team desperate for points, a level playing field presents a rare opportunity.

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

W

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W

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Sao Paulo head into Sunday with a crowded treatment room. Pablo Maia, Marcos Antonio, Ferreirinha and Ryan Francisco remain sidelined, while Lucas Moura has returned to training but is not expected to feature.

There are also midfield doubts. Damian Bobadilla, who featured against Vasco da Gama, suffered a bout of gastroenteritis and did not train normally ahead of the Copa do Brasil clash, missing the midweek game against Juventude.

Mirassol will also be missing several players. Against Internacional, Negueba, Reinaldo and Igor Carius were all absent through injury, with their return uncertain. Reinaldo, the first-choice left-back, and Negueba, a key attacking outlet, remain the most notable absentees.

The schedule only adds to Mirassol’s challenges. Having faced RB Bragantino in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, the squad have had little time to recover before this crucial league fixture. For a thin squad under relegation pressure, assembling a competitive lineup remains a significant challenge.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Matheus, Toloi, Wendell; Luan, Danielzinho; Cauly, Luciano, Artur; Calleri

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Igor Formiga, Joao Victor, Oliveira, Reinaldo; Neto, Aldo Filho, Shaylon; Edson, Luis, Alesson

We say: Sao Paulo 1-0 Mirassol

Sao Paulo are enduring an inconsistent run in the Brasileiro, but they enter this match as the nominal home side and with a squad clearly superior to their opponents.

Mirassol, currently near the foot of the table, have lost four of their last five league matches and arrive in Campinas in a fragile state. We are backing a hard-fought Sao Paulo win—one that should be enough to put the Tricolour back on track, even on unfamiliar home turf.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.