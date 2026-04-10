Preview: Vitoria vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 10 Apr 2026 13:22

Vitoria and Sao Paulo clash in round 11 of the 2026 Brazilian Championship on Saturday, with Leao da Barra desperate to use its home-field advantage to climb away from the relegation zone, while the visitors arrive in Salvador looking to solidify their pursuit of the league title.



Both sides enter this game buoyed by significant midweek triumphs, as the hosts dismantled Juazeirense 4-1 in the Copa do Nordeste, while the visitors maintained their momentum with a professional 1-0 away win against Boston River in their Copa Sudamericana debut.

Match preview

Vitoria has endured a frustratingly inconsistent start to the 2026 campaign, a fluctuation that has prevented them from finding stability in the standings.



However, the narrative changes completely when they step onto the grass at the Barradao, as the Salvador side has won three of their four home matches this season, dispatching Remo, Atletico-MG, and Mirassol, with their only blemish being a narrow, hard-fought 1-0 loss to Flamengo.



While their away form remains a concern, having yet to win on the road, the tactical identity of Jair Ventura's side shifts at home where they become more organized, balancing their sectors and feeding off the intensity of their supporters.



The high-scoring victory over Juazeirense has further increased the squad's confidence, suggesting they are ready to convert dominance into goals.



Now, they will hope to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash where they look to end a two-match winless streak in the league following a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense and a 3-0 loss to Cruzeiro.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport



Sao Paulo, conversely, is enjoying a period of supreme consistency after a brief three-game stutter in March, as Roger Machado's men have reclaimed their swagger, highlighted by a 4-1 thrashing of Cruzeiro in the league that catapulted them back into second place with 20 points.



With the most solid defense in the competition and an attack led by the red-hot Ferreirinha, the Tricolor are currently the team to beat.



Even when rotating the squad, as seen in their continental win in Uruguay, Sao Paulo maintains a high competitive level – with six wins in 10 matches, they are a model of efficiency.



Despite a grueling schedule that includes 16 matches before the World Cup break, the decision to rest key starters during the week signals that Machado intends to field his absolute strongest XI in Salvador to keep the pressure on the league leaders.

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

D

W

L

W

L

D

Vitoria form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

D

W

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

W

W

L

L

D

W

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

W

W

Team News

Vitoria manager Ventura faces injury issues in defence with Camutanga out for six months due to a foot fracture, while Ramon (suspension) and Edenilson (red card) are also unavailable.



The medical department remains overcrowded with over 10 players sidelined, including Caludinho, Dudu, Edu, Ruben Ramos, Marinho, and Pedro Henrique all injured, while Fintelman and Yuri both doubtful.



However, on the positive side, Martinez and Baralhas return from suspension to provide a much-needed boost to the midfield.



Sao Paulo is in a far more enviable position, but Machado’s strategy to rest stars like Jonathan Calleri, Luciano, and Sabino during the midweek trip means they arrive in Salvador fresh.



Calleri, who suffered a head injury against Cruzeiro, has cleared concussion protocols and is expected to start, while Alan Franco has returned to training, though Lucas Moura (rib) and Lucca Marques (muscle) remain out.



The situation of Arboleda remains uncertain following an unauthorized trip to Ecuador, but the return of youngster Francisco to training adds depth to the bench.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Neris, Caca, Candido; Nathan, Martinez, Baralhas, Cantalapiedra, Matheuzinho; Erick, Kayzer

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Toloi, Sabino, Diaz; Antonio, Bobadilla, Danielzinho, Ferreirinha; Luciano, Calleri

We say: Vitoria 2-2 Sao Paulo

Vitoria have turned the Barradao into a fortress where even the league's elite struggle to escape unscathed – their competitive edge at home, combined with a desperate need for points, makes them a dangerous opponent.



However, Sao Paulo’s tactical organization and the fresh legs of their star forwards cannot be ignored, and we expect a highly balanced, high-scoring affair where the hosts’ home strength cancels out visitors’ superior momentum, resulting in an entertaining draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.