Preview: Fiorentina vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 11 Apr 2026 21:55 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 22:00

After suffering a major setback in Europe, Fiorentina will resume their Serie A survival fight on Monday evening, when they welcome mid-table Lazio to Stadio Franchi.

The Viola’s latest Conference League campaign could soon reach its end after a chastening loss in London, but staying afloat in Italy’s top flight is their priority.

Match preview

Seeking a fourth semi-final appearance in as many years, Fiorentina visited Crystal Palace on Thursday evening, intent on keeping things tight in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final.

However, the two-time runners-up conceded twice before the break and left Selhurst Park with a 3-0 defeat, making a last-eight exit highly probable when the tie concludes next week.

While another European journey has been something of a bonus, the Viola are more focused on securing top-flight survival, as their troubled season of domestic struggle nears its climax.

Despite a recent revival - including last week’s gritty 1-0 win away to Hellas Verona - Paolo Vanoli’s side are still dangling above the drop zone with seven rounds remaining.

Since the start of February, Fiorentina have won half their Serie A matches, and their defensive record has improved substantially: keeping three clean sheets from the last six league games, after posting just one in the previous 20.

Before the second leg against Palace and a six-point showdown with relegation rivals Lecce, the Tuscan club must first try to beat Lazio for the third straight time at Stadio Franchi.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Either home or away, Lazio have lost three of their last four games against Fiorentina, with the other clash ending in a dramatic 2-2 draw earlier this season.

The Biancocelesti also drew with Parma last time out - recording their 11th league stalemate of the campaign - which ended a rare three-match success streak.

Occupying ninth place, they trail 13 points behind sixth-placed city rivals Roma and can only realistically reach Europe through the Coppa Italia.

The second leg of their cup semi against Atalanta is coming up later this month - with the first game having ended all square - so winning that will be Maurizio Sarri’s main goal.

In the league, Sarri's men have averaged just 1.42 points per game, and that represents his second-worst ratio in a single Serie A campaign after 2014-15 with Empoli - his first season in charge of a top-flight club.

On Monday, Lazio will again try to post consecutive away wins for the first time since last May, and it might take another late twist for them to prevail at the Franchi.

Including Pedro’s last-gasp leveller against Fiorentina in January, the capital club have scored a league-high 38% of their goals within the final 15 minutes this season.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

W L D W D W

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W W W D W L

Lazio Serie A form:

D L W W W D

Lazio form (all competitions):

L D W W W D

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Though Manor Solomon is set to return from injury, Fiorentina will be without two regular starters on Monday, as Albert Gudmundsson and Nicolo Fagioli are both suspended.

Niccolo Fortini is still sidelined, but Fabiano Parisi and top scorer Moise Kean may play some part pending a late fitness test.

The latter has been troubled by a persistent shin problem for several weeks, so Roberto Piccoli could continue to lead the line up front.

Left-back Robin Gosens was on target in the reverse fixture and has previously been involved in seven Serie A goals against Lazio; Dodo should start on the right.

Meanwhile, Lazio are still missing first-choice goalkeeper Ivan Provedel and captain Mattia Zaccagni due to injury.

Long-term absentee Samuel Gigot and playmaker Nicolo Rovella are also unavailable; Patric, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Mario Gila must undergo further tests.

Daniel Maldini is generally preferred to Peter Ratkov and Boulaye Dia as the Biancocelesti's central striker, but the Italy forward has missed training and his presence remains in some doubt.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Ndour, Mandragora, Brescianini; Harrison, Piccoli, Fazzini

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Motta; Marusic, Romagnoli, Provstgaard, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Cataldi, Taylor; Isaksen, Dia, Noslin

We say: Fiorentina 1-1 Lazio

There is much more riding on this game for Fiorentina, who are desperate for all three points in their fight to avoid the drop.

As they played most of their main men against Crystal Palace - and draw-specialists Lazio are known for scoring late goals - the hosts may fade in the closing stages and come up just short.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.