World Cup 2026: England's opponents at global finals make veteran appointment

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Apr 2026 02:47

The Ghana Football Association have officially confirmed the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The 73-year-old takes over from Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties on March 31 following disappointing friendly defeats against Austria and Germany

Ghana’s recent form has been a cause for concern as the national team also failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations under the previous regime.

Queiroz arrives with a wealth of international experience, having previously managed South Africa, Portugal, Iran, Colombia and Egypt.

The veteran coach is now tasked with leading the side through a challenging group stage in North America this summer.

Queiroz tasked with leading Black Stars in USA

© Imago / Samuello Sports

Ghana face a daunting assignment in Group L where they are scheduled to play their opening fixture against Panama on June 17.

The Black Stars will then encounter England on June 23 before rounding off the initial phase against Croatia four days later.

Queiroz’s primary objective will be to restore confidence to a squad that has struggled for consistency and tactical identity over the past 18 months.

"I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career," Queiroz said via BBC Sport.

"Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future."

Having led Iran at the last three editions of the World Cup, the Portuguese manager understands the unique pressures associated with football's premier competition..

Carlos Queiroz: Who is the new Ghana boss?

© Imago / Aksonline

The Mozambique-born tactician is perhaps best known in England for his two successful spells as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant manager at Manchester United.

During his time at Old Trafford, he helped the Red Devils secure multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League trophy in 2008.

Queiroz also spent a season in charge of Real Madrid and has developed a reputation as one of the most respected defensive organisers in world football.

The veteran manager's most recent role was with Oman, though he departed that position last month after failing to secure qualification for the upcoming tournament.