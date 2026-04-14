Chelsea news: 'We have spent over a billion pounds and we have no player who can come off the bench and impact games' - Mikel blasts Blues

By Axel Clody | 14 Apr 2026 08:59

John Obi Mikel's criticism of Chelsea's current state landed with real force after the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City. On his Obi One Podcast, the former midfielder did not hold back, questioning not just the performance on the pitch, but the fundamental logic of the club's sporting project.

"We have spent over a billion pounds and we have no player who can come off the bench and impact games. None, zero. Some of them, when I'm watching and they come on, I think: 'who on earth is that? I don't know who the hell that is'," Mikel said.

The remark captures a feeling that is becoming increasingly widespread: despite the massive investment, the Blues' squad lacks proven match-winners, particularly the kind who can change the course of a big game. Mikel, part of a Chelsea side accustomed to finals and titles, highlights an uncomfortable contrast between the club's recent past and its present.

A project billions in the making — yet disconnected from the pitch

© Imago / Mark Pain

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's takeover in May 2022, Chelsea have undergone a radical transformation. Recruitment policy changed entirely: young talent, long contracts — often seven or eight years — and a strategy geared towards asset appreciation within the framework of financial fair play.

The problem, as Mikel suggests, is that sporting returns have not kept pace with the financial investment. "Real Madrid, year after year, they keep bringing in top, top players. Manchester City too. I looked at some of the players who came on for Chelsea and I didn't know who they were. No disrespect to them," he said.

The comparison with Real Madrid and Manchester City is no coincidence. Both represent more balanced models, able to bring in fresh talent without sacrificing established, decisive players. Chelsea, by contrast, appears to have plunged almost entirely into a long-term development project, sacrificing immediate competitiveness in the process.

Growing pressure on the ownership

© Imago

Another defining feature of the BlueCo era has been managerial instability. In under four years, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca have all passed through the role, revealing a constant search for a profile that aligns with the board's vision, often at the cost of managerial autonomy.

Even with recent trophies — the Conference League in 2024-25 and the Club World Cup in 2025 — the overall feeling remains one of disconnect. Results are inconsistent, the squad appears fragmented and a sporting identity remains undefined. It is in that context that Mikel broadens his criticism, directing it squarely at the club's hierarchy.

"Do the owners have the right mentality and the right idea for the club? We have no time, Chelsea has no time. It is about winning. The fans demand it. We demand it. We have to hold the owners accountable," he said.

The frustration reflects a clear tension between two very different timelines: the financial markets, where gradual asset maturation is perfectly acceptable, and elite football, where the pressure for results is immediate. For now, Chelsea appear caught between both worlds, spending like a champion, but performing like a project still under construction.