Chelsea team news: Liam Rosenior drops fresh update on Enzo Fernandez situation after recent controversy

Chelsea are set to welcome back one of their most important players after a turbulent fortnight at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez has missed the Blues’ last two matches following internal disciplinary action, but manager Liam Rosenior has now offered a fresh update on the midfielder’s situation.

It comes at a crucial time for Chelsea, with a huge clash against Manchester United looming after Sunday's disappointing defeat to Manchester City.

What has Liam Rosenior now said about Enzo Fernandez?

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Rosenior has confirmed that Fernandez is back in contention after serving his two-match ban.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming league fixture, Rosenior revealed that Fernandez has held talks with both the manager and the squad in a bid to draw a line under the issue.

“He wanted to have a conversation with the leadership group - the main players of the group - and speak to the players,” Rosenior said.

“Yes, Enzo has spoken with me, the leadership group and all of the players, and we look forward to welcoming him back.”

The comments suggest the situation has now been resolved internally, with Chelsea keen to move on quickly.

Why was Enzo Fernandez dropped for last two Chelsea games?

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The 25-year-old midfielder was left out of the Blues' matches against Port Vale in the FA Cup and Manchester City on Sunday after making comments about his future at the club.

Following their recent Champions League exit, Fernandez admitted he was unsure whether he would still be at Stamford Bridge next season.

Those remarks did not go down well with Rosenior or the Chelsea hierarchy. The manager said the midfielder had “crossed a line” and insisted the punishment was necessary to protect the culture being built at the club.

Despite that, Rosenior made it clear that the issue was never irreparable.

He retained Fernandez as vice-captain and described their relationship as “unbelievable”, underlining that the ban was intended as a short-term sanction rather than the beginning of the end.

Will Enzo Fernandez play against Manchester United?

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Given the circumstances, it would be a surprise if Fernandez did not come straight back into the side against United.

Chelsea badly missed his presence in midfield during the defeat to City, and with the slate now effectively wiped clean, Rosenior is likely to restore one of his most influential players immediately.

The Argentina international remains one of Chelsea’s leaders and, despite the recent drama, the expectation is that he will walk straight back into the starting XI at Old Trafford.