Man Utd next manager: Red Devils to 'open talks' with 'viable' target following shock Leeds United defeat

By Carter White | 14 Apr 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 12:40

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to open talks with Julian Nagelsmann over the permanent head coach role at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils returned to competitive action after over three weeks on Monday night, when Leeds United recorded their first league victory at the Theatre of Dreams since February 1981 to shock the Mancunian faithful.

Daniel Farke's side were undoubtedly deserving of maximum points at Old Trafford, where a first-half brace from striker Noah Okafor secured a rare triumph for the Whites against arguably their biggest rivals.

The game's major talking point arrived in the second half, when Man Utd centre-back Lisandro Martinez received a straight red card for pulling the hair of Leeds target man Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Despite a numerical disadvantage, the Red Devils nearly completed a comeback from two goals down, with Bruno Fernandes providing his 17th Premier League assist of the season to reduce the deficit.

© Imago

Man Utd 'open talks' with 'viable' Nagelsmann

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United are preparing for all eventualities ahead of the summer, when the future of interim head coach Michael Carrick is set to be reviewed before the start of next season.

The report claims that the Red Devils are hoping to open talks with Nagelsmann, who is currently in charge of the German national team, getting ready for the World Cup in North America this summer.

It is understood that the 38-year-old would be available following the international tournament, with a return to club management emerging as a distinct possibility for the former Bayern Munich boss.

It is believed that Nagelsmann is a 'viable' option for the Red Devils ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with the Premier League giants preparing to make a 'formal approach' for the coach in the near future.

After hopefully guiding Germany to World Cup glory in July, Nagelsmann would supposedly be open to the role at the Theatre of Dreams, where Man Utd are looking set to walk out in the Champions League next term.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Does Carrick deserve a permanent role?

Winning seven of his opening 10 Premier League contests in charge, interim boss Carrick helped Man Utd climb to third spot in the league standings, where they have stayed over the past few weeks.

Even after a sobering loss to rivals Leeds on Monday night, the Red Devils remain in a great position to secure a much-needed return to Champions League football during the 2026-27 campaign.

Given his inexperience managing at the top level of club football, Carrick could be viewed as a risky permanent appointment for owners INEOS, who are attracted by the track record of Nagelsmann.