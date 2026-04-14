Andoni Iraola: Bournemouth head coach explains decision to leave as ex-Man Utd coach emerges as potential successor

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Apr 2026 15:45 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 15:48

Bournemouth have confirmed that head coach Andoni Iraola has decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 43-year-old is due to see his contract expire at the end of June and is understood to have turned down multiple offers to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium.

Iraola succeeded Gary O’Neil in the Cherries hotseat in June 2023 after leaving his post at Rayo Vallecano, and he has since won several admirers on the South Coast for his attractive brand of football.

Bournemouth notched up a record points total of 56 last season under Iraola, with the club securing their joint-highest Premier League finish of ninth place.

This term, the Cherries are in contention to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history, as they sit 11th in the Premier League table and just three points behind Chelsea in sixth spot.

Bournemouth are currently enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run, their longest as a top-flight club, and most recently claimed a deserved 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal last weekend.

With just six games of the season remaining, Iraola has made the decision to part ways with Bournemouth in the summer, despite the club’s best efforts to retain his services.

© Imago

Iraola: ‘It’s the right moment for me to step away’

“It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together,” Iraola said in a statement on the club’s official website.

“I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as Bill, who have all made my time here so special. As for the fans, you have continued to show your fantastic support to myself and the team, and for that I will always be grateful.

“I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club.”

Chairman Bill Foley paid tribute to Iraola’s impact over the last three years at Bournemouth, adding: “Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club over the past three seasons.

“He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch. We are incredibly thankful for his leadership and will always have great memories of our time working together, as well as the things we accomplished.”

Tiago Pinto, Head of Football Operations, added: “Andoni is someone I have a lot of admiration for, both as a head coach and as a person. His attention to detail, tactical intelligence and ability to bring the best out of players is something we have seen every day.

“We’ve continued to watch the development of individuals under his coaching both here at AFC Bournemouth and now in some of Europe’s top leagues too. We of course respect his decision and thank him for everything he has done for this football club over the last three years.”

© Imago

McKenna ‘features highly’ on Bournemouth’s list of manager targets

While Iraola bids to end his Bournemouth spell on a high and steer the club into Europe, the Cherries hierarchy will now begin their search for a new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

According to The Athletic, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna features highly in Bournemouth’s thinking, though other candidates are under consideration.

It is understood that Ipswich are keen to keep hold of the 39-year-old, but his contract at Portman Road does contain a release clause, one Bournemouth may consider activating in the summer.

McKenna is currently aiming to drive the Tractor Boys to a second promotion from the Championship in three seasons, with his side currently sitting second in the table and two points above the playoff positions with two games in hand.

The Northern Irishman, a former Manchester United coach, has won 103 of 216 games in charge of Ipswich since taking the reins in December 2021 and has previously been linked with other Premier League clubs.