Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick's side identify South American centre-back as 'Alessandro Bastoni alternative'

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 12:19 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 12:21

Barcelona will reportedly pursue Bologna's Jhon Lucumi this summer if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.

Bastoni is viewed as Barcelona's number one transfer target in the upcoming market, and the Italy international is believed to be keen on a switch to Camp Nou.

However, according to SPORT, Barcelona's opening offer of €45m (£39m) for the centre-back is likely to be rejected by Inter.

The La Liga club's sporting director Deco is said to have put together a list of alternatives for Bastoni, should a move for the Italian prove to be too expensive.

Lucumi is allegedly the number one alternative to Bastoni, with the 27-year-old expected to leave Bologna during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Barcelona 'identify' Lucumi as Bastoni alternative

The Colombia international started his professional career with Deportivo Cali in 2015 before making the move to Genk in 2018, spending four years with the Belgian outfit.

Lucumi has been with Bologna since 2022, making 147 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side, scoring two goals and registering four assists in the process.

This season, the defender has one goal and one assist in 38 appearances for Bologna, including 10 appearances in the Europa League, with the Serie A club still active in the competition, facing Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.

Bournemouth and Sunderland are among the Premier League teams said to be keen on Lucumi, but he could be offered the chance to make a lucrative switch to Barcelona.

© Imago

Would Lucumi be a good signing for Barcelona?

Lucumi is a left-footed centre-back with impressive physical attributes, standing at 6ft 2in, while his pace and strength are also huge assets.

The South American also has strong ball distribution, and he has experience at the highest level, playing 13 times in the Champions League for Genk and Bologna.

Lucumi would also be available for less than Bastoni due to the fact that his contract is due to expire in June 2027, so the defender is emerging as a very interesting option for Barcelona ahead of this summer's transfer window.