Barcelona will be bidding to achieve club first and join exclusive list in blockbuster Atletico Madrid battle

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 11:08 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 11:10

Barcelona will be aiming to achieve a club first when they head to Atletico Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick's side suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at home last week and are therefore up against it when it comes to securing a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

Barcelona have lost all six of their previous European ties in which they were defeated in the first leg at home, showing the size of their task in the Spanish capital.

Only one team has managed to overturn a two-goal first-leg defeat at home in the Champions League out of 38 attempts, which proved to be Manchester United in the 2018-29 competition.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona aiming to achieve club first to make Champions League semi-finals at Atletico's expense

Man United were beaten 2-0 at home in the first leg before managing to win the second leg 3-1 in Paris to advance into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Benfica also managed to do the same against Ajax back in the 1968-69 European Cup, but those are the only two instances in 194 previous examples when a team had suffered a defeat by two or more goals in the first leg of a knockout stage tie on home soil.

Barcelona last lost both legs of a European tie back in 2012-13, doing down 4-0 and 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Catalan outfit are in their 25th European Cup quarter-final, recording 16 wins, but they have lost six of their last nine ties in the competition.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona's defensive record is a worry ahead of Atletico clash

Incredibly, no team has conceded more goals in the Champions League since the start of last season than Barcelona (43), and they have let in at least one goal in each of their last 14 games in the competition, showing their struggles in that area.

Barcelona will be missing key centre-back Pau Cubarsi for the second leg on Tuesday night, with the Spaniard suspended after being sent off in the first leg last week.

However, Gerard Martin has overcome an injury scare to make the squad, which also includes teenage midfielder Marc Bernal, who is in the latter stages of his recovery from an ankle problem.