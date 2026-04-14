Tuesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Liverpool vs. PSG

Requiring another remontada to save their Champions League bacon, Barcelona head to the Spanish capital for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The 10-man Blaugrana were stunned 2-0 at home by Diego Simeone's troops in the first leg, as Los Rojiblancos put one foot in a semi-final with either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Barcelona (Atletico win 4-2 on aggregate)

The Atletico defensive masters of yesteryear do not make frequent appearances anymore, but this Simeone side are more adept at fighting fire with fire, especially with a team of well-rested regulars.

Barcelona will find the back of the net if they can keep the second leg 11v11, but Atletico can bite back just as hard on home territory to book a long-awaited semi-final ticket.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

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Needing to channel the spirits of their 2018-19 remontada heroes, Liverpool welcome Paris Saint-Germain to a raucous Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.