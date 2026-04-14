Tuesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Liverpool vs. PSG

The Champions League is back tonight and there are two intriguing second legs in the quarter-finals to look forward to!
Liverpool play against holders Paris Saint-Germain, while Barcelona travel to Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid.
Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Tuesday’s Champions League fixtures.
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona (Tuesday, 8pm)
Requiring another remontada to save their Champions League bacon, Barcelona head to the Spanish capital for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.
The 10-man Blaugrana were stunned 2-0 at home by Diego Simeone's troops in the first leg, as Los Rojiblancos put one foot in a semi-final with either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.
We say: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Barcelona (Atletico win 4-2 on aggregate)
The Atletico defensive masters of yesteryear do not make frequent appearances anymore, but this Simeone side are more adept at fighting fire with fire, especially with a team of well-rested regulars.
Barcelona will find the back of the net if they can keep the second leg 11v11, but Atletico can bite back just as hard on home territory to book a long-awaited semi-final ticket.
> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups
Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Tuesday, 8pm)
Needing to channel the spirits of their 2018-19 remontada heroes, Liverpool welcome Paris Saint-Germain to a raucous Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.
Arne Slot oversaw a 2-0 defeat to the European champions in last week's opening encounter, although the outcome could have been much more disastrous for the Reds, who are not down and out just yet.
We say: Liverpool 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG win 4-1 on aggregate)
Anything can happen on Champions League evenings at Anfield, but PSG knocked down the walls of Liverpool's fortress last year and arrive in much better shape, both fitness and form-wise.
As such, we cannot envisage any scenario in which the champions do not progress to the semi-finals, as Salah, Andrew Robertson and potentially Slot represent Liverpool in Europe for the last time.
> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. PSG, including team news and predicted lineups