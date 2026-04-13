Liverpool vs. PSG: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League quarter-final second leg

By Anthony Nolan | 13 Apr 2026 23:50

With their final shot at silverware on the line, Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield on Tuesday, for the second leg of their blockbuster Champions League quarter-final.

Arne Slot's Reds are fighting to overturn a 2-0 defeat from last week's first leg at the Parc des Princes, though it will take a minor miracle for the Merseysiders to beat Luis Enrique Martinez Garcia's Parisiens by at least two clear goals.

However, the hosts could draw confidence from Saturday's 2-0 victory over Fulham, as well as the fact that £125m striker Alexander Isak is back in contention.

Here, Sports Mole covers all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final clash against PSG on Tuesday.

What time does Liverpool vs. PSG kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday, April 14 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. PSG being played?

Les Parisiens will travel to Anfield, the iconic 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to Liverpool since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. PSG in the UK

TV channels

This game will not be broadcast live on UK TV.

Online streaming

Instead, the quarter-final second leg will be streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video, as part of a deal that allows the service to exclusively show their pick of Tuesday's Champions League action.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted by the PrimeVideoSport X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for Liverpool and PSG?

Liverpool manager Slot is under extreme pressure from fans - despite reportedly retaining the support of Reds owners Fenway Sports Group - and another humiliating defeat could be devastating for his future prospects.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah is set to leave the Merseysiders at the end of the season, and after losing 4-0 to Manchester City on April 4 in the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Champions League represents his only hope of signing off his nine-year Anfield career with a trophy.

As for PSG, they will be expecting to get the better of a struggling Liverpool, especially considering their two-goal advantage from the first leg, and anything other than progression to the semi-finals will be seen as a major failure.

Les Parisiens will also be keen to forge a path to the final in order to have a chance at retaining their Champions League crown, and solidifying their newfound status as the team to beat in Europe.

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