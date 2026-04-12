Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. PSG: Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo latest

By Anthony Nolan | 12 Apr 2026 23:54

With their last chance at silverware on the line, struggling Liverpool will welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Arne Slot's Reds were thoroughly dominated in a 2-0 first leg defeat at the Parc des Princes - failing to register a single shot on target - though they bounced back with a 2-0 victory against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Merseysiders, they lost Curtis Jones to a groin injury during that win, though Alexander Isak was able to build more fitness with a substitute appearance.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with PSG on Tuesday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2025, hoping to make his mark on Merseyside after signing from Parma.

However, the 19-year-old was unfortunate enough to tear his anterior cruciate ligament on his debut back in September, though he recently stepped up his recovery by training on grass once again.

WATARU ENDO

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo started at right-back against Sunderland on February 11, and while he tried to play on after suffering a major ankle and foot injury, he had to be stretchered off.

The Japan captain will miss the rest of the season after he underwent surgery to repair the issue, and "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]," according to Slot.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back has been a problem position for Liverpool this season, and first-choice Conor Bradley will miss the remainder of the season after picking up a serious knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

The 22-year-old underwent successful surgery earlier this year, and his recovery might even see him sidelined in the opening stages of the 2026-27 campaign.

CURTIS JONES

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Manchester United)

Curtis Jones was forced off against Fulham with a groin injury, and he is unlikely to feature on Tuesday as a result.

After the victory over the Cottagers, Slot remarked that he "Would be surprised" if the midfielder could feature against PSG, leaving the boss with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as his only options in the centre of the park.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Manchester United)

Alongside being recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson Becker has long been regarded as injury-prone, and his latest setback will see him miss this week's action.

Speaking on Saturday, Slot said "Tuesday I don't expect him [against Paris Saint-Germain]. He's not training with the team yet."

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.