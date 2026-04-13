Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants to rival Premier League clubs for 'explosive' teenage striker who could replace Robert Lewandowski

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 09:43 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 09:47

Barcelona are reportedly ready to rival Premier League clubs for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane during this summer's transfer window.

The 19-year-old joined Leverkusen from Albacete last July, and he has scored seven times and registered eight assists in 41 appearances for the Black and Reds this season.

Kofane, who netted eight times in 20 outings during his time at Albacete, signed a four-year contract at BayArena following his arrival during last summer's transfer window.

However, there is already speculation surrounding his future, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all believed to be keen on the teenager.

Leverkusen, for obvious reasons, are desperate to keep hold of Kofane, but it is understood that offers in excess of £60m would be considered in the upcoming market.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Barcelona 'join race' for in-demand Leverkusen striker Kofane

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are also huge admirers of the youngster, who has scored twice in six appearances for Cameroon.

Kofane has five goals and four assists in 26 Bundesliga matches this season, while he has also featured 11 times in the Champions League during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once and providing two assists in the process.

Robert Lewandowski's contract at Barcelona is due to expire this summer, and as it stands, the experienced striker will be leaving on a free transfer.

"I’ve already answered this question at every press conference. I don’t think it’s a good idea," Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters at the end of last week when questioned on Lewandowski's future.

“We’ve got a lot at stake and everyone needs to be focused on what’s coming up. It’s not the right time to talk about this. Besides, that’s Deco’s job.”

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Barcelona could replace Lewandowski with Kofane this summer

The 37-year-old has scored 17 goals and registered three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

However, it might be time to move on this summer, and Kofane could become the starting striker for the Catalan giants in the years to come.

Barcelona allegedly believe that Kofane could be the perfect player to operate alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the final third of the field, but it remains to be seen whether the La Liga champions make a firm offer this summer.