Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona reconvene for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening, six days on from the Rojiblancos' statement 2-0 win in the opening encounter.
Strikes from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth put Diego Simeone's men within touching distance of the semi-finals, after La Blaugrana were reduced to 10 men in the first half.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.
ATLETICO MADRID vs. BARCELONA
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Marc Pubill (suspended)
Doubtful: David Hancko (ankle), Jan Oblak (abdominal), Jose Gimenez (discomfort), Johnny Cardoso (adductor), Pablo Barrios (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Molina, Lenglet, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez
BARCELONA
Out: Pau Cubarsi (suspended), Raphinha (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (ACL)
Doubtful: Gerard Martin (ankle), Marc Bernal (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, Araujo, E. Garcia, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Rashford; Torres