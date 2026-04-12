Viktor Gyokeres: How Arsenal forward's debut goal record compares to Thierry Henry and Alexis Sanchez

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Apr 2026 01:13 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 01:15

Viktor Gyokeres's goal in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday has improved his tally across all competitions to 18, a return bettered by Thierry Henry and Alexis Sanchez in the Premier League era.

The Swede levelled from 12 yards for Mikel Arteta's team against the Cherries, who would go on to win at the Emirates Stadium, with Alex Scott scoring the decisive goal after 74 minutes.

Despite the ill-timed defeat, only Arsenal's second on home soil this term, the Gunners remain nine points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table, albeit having played two games more.

Gyokeres, who has since, in part, blamed the Emirates pitch for the capital club's below-par showing in the lunchtime game, did add to his tally for what has been a mixed campaign.

Gyokeres joins elite Arsenal company after commendable debut campaign

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Opta, Gyokeres has reached the landmark following a consistent run of form that has seen him become the focal point of the Arsenal attack.

Since the Premier League era began in 1992-93, only two players have managed more goals during their maiden year with the club.

Henry recorded 26 strikes during the 1999-00 season, while Sanchez managed 25 goals in the 2014-15 campaign.

18 - Viktor Gyökeres has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season - of players to debut for Arsenal in the Premier League era (from 1992-93), only Thierry Henry in 1999-00 (26) and Alexis Sánchez in 2014-15 (25) scored more in their debut campaign with the club. Firing. pic.twitter.com/URJJ5KS0jq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2026

Gyokeres currently sits ahead of several other legendary forwards who initially struggled to adapt to the rigours of English football.

Can Gyokeres surpass Henry's historic debut goal tally?

© Imago / Sportimage

With at least seven fixtures remaining in both the league and continental competitions, the 27-year-old remains in contention to challenge the records set by Henry and Sanchez.

The forward's presence has given the Gunners a new tactical dimension compared to previous seasons when they relied on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Statistically, the former Sporting Lisbon player has averaged a goal every 145 minutes of action, a decent-to-good rate for the Sweden international.

If he can maintain this scoring rate during the final two months of the campaign, he could potentially end the year as the most prolific debutant in the club's modern history.