Arsenal vs. Bournemouth lineups confirmed as huge Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 11 Apr 2026 11:19 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 11:29

Arsenal and Bournemouth have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's early Premier League kickoff at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have the opportunity to go 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over the Cherries, who are coincidentally aiming for a club-record 12th successive game without defeat in the top flight.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes to the starting lineup from Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League victory over Sporting Lisbon, one of which sees match-winner Kai Havertz come into the XI.

The Germany international is expected to operate in the midfield trident with Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice, who captains the side today in the absence of Martin Odegaard, who is not in the squad despite being pictured arriving with the team.

The Norwegian drops out of the XI alongside Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori, who also picked up knocks in Portugal and are replaced by Gabriel Martinelli and Myles Lewis-Skelly respectively.

Trossard has made the bench alongside Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie, who have made quicker-than-expected returns from injury, but Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka and Calafiori are all missing alongside Odegaard.

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Andoni Iraola makes one change for Premier League clash

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

As for Bournemouth, head coach Andoni Iraola has made just the one change to his starting XI for the trip to the Emirates, as Eli Junior Kroupi returns to the first XI in place of Amine Adli.

The 19-year-old had to withdraw from the France Under-21 team during the international break with a knock, but he has been passed fit to start alongside Rayan, Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier up front.

Should Kroupi find the back of the net at the Emirates, he will become the first teenager to score 10+ goals in his debut Premier League campaign since Robbie Keane for Coventry City in the 1999-00 campaign.

Midfield fulcrum Tyler Adams has returned from injury to make the matchday squad, but Ryan Christie and Alex Scott are still preferred in the double pivot.

Right-back Alex Jimenez will miss Bournemouth's games against Newcastle United and Leeds United if he picks up a yellow card on Saturday, having already been booked nine times this season, but he reprises his role at right-back regardless.

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapie, Norgaard, Eze, Dowman, Trossard, Salmon, Jesus

Bournemouth starting lineup: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Adams, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Toth, Unal