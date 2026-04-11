Arsenal, Liverpool face Anthony Gordon hurdle as European giants 'make contact' over move for Newcastle star

By Ben Sully | 11 Apr 2026 00:58 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 02:03

Bayern Munich have reportedly contacted the representatives of Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon.

The England international has scored 39 goals and provided 21 assists in 151 competitive appearances since he joined Newcastle from Everton in the summer of 2023.

Gordon has scored in each of Newcastle's last three Premier League games, demonstrating his importance to Eddie Howe's side.

However, the Magpies may have to fend off interest this summer if they want to retain Gordon's services at St James' Park.

That is because the 25-year-old is believed to be a potential target for at least two Premier League clubs.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Bayern join Arsenal, Liverpool in Bayern race

Liverpool view Gordon as a possible replacement for Cody Gakpo, while Arsenal are keeping a close eye on his situation at Newcastle ahead of the summer window.

The two Premier League giants could also face competition from fellow Champions League quarter-finalists Bayern Munich.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Bayern have already made contact with Gordon's representatives.

Vincent Kompany's side are not ruling out the possibility of pursuing a summer move for a player who is under contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2030.

The Magpies are reluctant to sanction Gordon's departure, so it will take a signicant fee for them to consider parting ways with the attacker.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Would Gordon benefit from Bayern move?

The transfer update claims that Gordon has not closed the door over a potential move to the Allianz Arena, having been left inspired by the success of Michael Olise since he left the Premier League for the Bavarians.

A move to Bayern would also guarantee Champions League football, something that will surely be on Gordon's mind as Newcastle battles to secure any form of European football for next term.

However, there is some doubt as to whether it would be a wise move for Gordon, who would struggle to nail down a regular starting spot.

Kompany can currently call upon Olise and Luis Diaz as his first-choice wingers, while Harry Kane is the club's undisputed first-choice striker.

Bayern would probably benefit from adding depth to their wide options, but Gordon is unlikely to settle for a substitute role or being injury cover.