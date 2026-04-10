Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'closely monitoring' Newcastle star as four-man winger shortlist emerges

By Lewis Blain | 10 Apr 2026 12:56

Arsenal are stepping up their plans for a major attacking reshuffle this summer, with recruitment staff actively assessing wide options across Europe.

The Gunners appear keen to add more quality and depth on the flanks as they look to take the next step under manager Mikel Arteta, with several high-profile names under consideration, the club’s shortlist is beginning to take shape ahead of what could be a busy window.

One player firmly in their sights is Anthony Gordon, with the Newcastle United winger now a serious option for the north London outfit.

Arsenal eye move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon

© Imago / Revierfoto

Arsenal have carried out detailed checks on Anthony Gordon and are closely monitoring his situation at Newcastle United, according to TEAMtalk.

Despite Newcastle’s insistence that there will be no fire sale, the financial realities of squad rebuilding mean key departures cannot be ruled out. Gordon’s desire to compete at the highest level, particularly in the Champions League, has only increased interest.

It's believed that the England winger would be open to the move, with the opportunity to work under Arteta seen as a major attraction.

Andrea Berta has other wingers on Arsenal summer transfer shortlist

© Imago / Picture Point LE

While Gordon is a leading candidate, Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has compiled a strong shortlist of alternative options.

High on that list are Nico Williams, Rafael Leao and Yan Diomande, all of whom have been extensively scouted.

Arsenal would also be alert to any unexpected availability from Paris Saint-Germain, with players such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola admired, though such deals are currently considered rather unlikely at this stage.

Arsenal update is bad news for Gabriel Martinelli

© Imago

The growing focus on left-sided attackers casts fresh doubt over the future of Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium.

While he has been a key figure under Arteta, increased competition and the club’s willingness to explore upgrades suggest his place is no longer guaranteed.

The Gunners' decision to previously retain both Martinelli and Leandro Trossard provided depth, but a reshuffle now appears likely, with at least one wide option potentially moving on.

For Martinelli, this update is far from encouraging as the arrival of a player like Gordon - or another elite winger - would intensify competition significantly and could ultimately push him closer to the exit door if Arteta decides to evolve his attacking unit.