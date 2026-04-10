Team News: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

An Arsenal outfit on a four-game Premier League winning run host a Bournemouth side on an 11-match top-flight unbeaten streak in Saturday's intriguing Emirates showdown.
The Gunners remain nine points clear at the top of the table, while the 13th-placed Cherries are four adrift of the top seven, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ARSENAL vs. BOURNEMOUTH
ARSENAL
Out: Piero Hincapie (unspecified), Eberechi Eze (calf), Mikel Merino (foot)
Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (unspecified), Jurrien Timber (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (thigh)
Doubtful: Lewis Cook (thigh), Tyler Adams (unspecified), Eli Junior Kroupi (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson