Premier League Gameweek 32
Man Utd
Apr 13, 2026 8.00pm
Old Trafford
Leeds

Man United vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Daniel Farke's side at Old Trafford

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Six players out for Leeds? How Farke's side could line up against Man United
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Leeds United could be missing six players for Monday's Premier League contest with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Anton Stach (ankle), Joe Rodon (ankle) and Daniel James (groin) will definitely miss the Premier League fixture due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, Noah Okafor (back), Jaka Bijol (groin) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (groin) all require late fitness tests, with final decisions on the trio yet to be made.

Ao Tanaka starred against West Ham United in the FA Cup last time out, and the midfielder could now be introduced into the XI to bolster the midfield.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will also be back in the final third of the field, with the striker bidding to add to the 10 Premier League goals that he has scored this season.

Brenden Aaronson is also set to return to the starting side for the clash at Old Trafford, while Lukas Nmecha could feature in the final third of the field.

Sebastiaan Bornauw is likely to be Rodon's replacement at the back for Daniel Farke's team.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Bornauw, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Man United could line up against Leeds

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