Liverpool transfer news: Premier League rival in 'advanced talks' to sign Reds defender

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Apr 2026 20:25

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in advanced talks over a free transfer for Andrew Robertson, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Scotland captain is set to bring an end to his glittering nine-year spell at Anfield, where he established himself as a modern club legend.

Signed by Jurgen Klopp from Hull City in 2017, Robertson developed into one of the finest left-backs in Liverpool’s history, winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League among several honours.

Spurs have held a long-standing interest in Robertson and were keen to sign the 32-year-old during the January transfer window, but Liverpool were not willing to sanction a mid-season departure.

Tottenham confident of signing Andy Robertson

© Imago / Sportimage

According to BBC Sport, Spurs are now fully committed to completing the deal, with negotiations already at an advanced stage.

The north London club are looking to inject experience and leadership into their squad and view the Scottish full-back as a key addition ahead of Roberto De Zerbi’s first full season in charge.

However, any potential move will largely hinge on whether Spurs can retain their Premier League status.

They currently sit 18th in the table, two points adrift of 17th-placed West Ham, and will require a strong run of results to avoid relegation.

Who else could leave Liverpool in the summer?

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Alongside Robertson, Liverpool are also set to part ways with one of their greatest modern-era icons, Mohamed Salah, at the end of the season.

The Egyptian forward will leave Anfield upon the expiry of his contract, having become the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

Liverpool are also expected to offload several fringe players, including Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa, while Joe Gomez could depart following another injury-disrupted campaign.

The club must also make key decisions regarding the futures of Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, with at least one of them potentially allowed to leave if suitable offers arrive.