Liverpool transfer news: Tottenham in 'pole position' to sign Reds defender in the summer under one key condition

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Apr 2026 06:52

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in pole position to sign Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson on a free transfer in the summer window.

The Reds confirmed earlier this week that Robertson will leave the club following the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield.

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, signed by Jurgen Klopp, and went on to establish himself as one of the finest left-backs in the club’s history.

A true club legend, Robertson has made over 370 appearances and won two Premier League titles as well as the Champions League, among several other major honours.

Tottenham eye move for Robertson - but one key condition

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

According to David Ornstein, Spurs are leading the race to sign Robertson on a free transfer this summer - but only if they manage to avoid relegation.

The north London side currently sit 18th in the Premier League table with 30 points from 31 games, and they will need a strong finish to steer clear of the drop.

Spurs were linked with a move for the 32-year-old during the January window, but Robertson opted to remain at Liverpool for the remainder of the campaign.

A player of his quality is certain to attract interest from across Europe, yet Spurs could present an appealing option for the Scotland captain if he chooses to remain in the Premier League.

Robertson exit - sensible move from Liverpool?

© Imago

The Scottish defender will depart with his head held high after years of outstanding service, and it appears the timing may be right for both parties to move in different directions.

Robertson showed signs of defensive decline last season as errors began to creep into his game, and he has since fallen behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order under Arne Slot.

Spurs could be building an exciting project under Roberto De Zerbi - provided they secure survival - and Robertson would represent a smart and experienced addition on a free transfer.

The defender could also attract interest from top European clubs, while a return to Scotland with either Celtic or Rangers remains a possible option at this stage of his career.