Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool this summer as left-back explains reasons behind exit

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Apr 2026 20:11

Liverpool have confirmed on Thursday that Andy Robertson will leave at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract.

Robertson joined the Reds from Hull City in 2017, signed by Jurgen Klopp for a modest fee of £8m, and went on to establish himself as a true club legend.

His journey from a relatively unknown defender to Scotland’s inspirational captain and one of the finest left-backs in world football has been nothing short of remarkable.

The 32-year-old has been central to Liverpool’s success over the past nine years, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League, along with several other major honours.

Having made over 370 appearances for the club, Robertson has epitomised consistency at the highest level, while his passion and commitment to the Reds badge resonated deeply with supporters.

Andy Robertson explains reason behind Liverpool exit

© Imago

There were signs last season that age was beginning to catch up with him, as he became more error-prone at times, although he still played a role in a title-winning campaign.

Liverpool signalled their long-term intentions last summer by signing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth, and Robertson gradually slipped down the pecking order.

This season, the Scotland captain has made six Premier League starts and a further 13 appearances from the bench, highlighting his reduced role and making it increasingly clear that a contract renewal was unlikely.

Robertson admitted that deciding to leave the club he holds so dear was extremely difficult, but he also acknowledged that the team is evolving and the time has come for him to move on.

"Look, I think it has been well-documented, especially over the last year or so, I’ve had opportunities to leave and I’ve not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club. And I wouldn’t change that for the world," said the Reds full-back to Liverpool official website.

"But I know football moves on, I know teams move on and I think now is the time for me to move on and go wherever my next move is and wherever my career takes me."

Where could Andy Robertson join next?

© Imago

Robertson still has plenty to offer at the top level and could prove to be a valuable addition for several Premier League sides.

Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with a move for the experienced left-back, and they may now see an opportunity to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

A return to Scotland is also a possibility, with either of the Glasgow giants a potential destination, although such a move would likely require a significant pay cut.

Alternatively, Robertson could follow a well-trodden path taken by many players in their early 30s, with potential opportunities in Turkey, Major League Soccer, or the Saudi Pro League after a glittering career at Anfield.