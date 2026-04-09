Real Madrid transfer news: Alvaro Arbeloa drops hint over Eduardo Camavinga future amid Premier League 'interest'

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 17:24 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 17:25

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has paid tribute to Eduardo Camavinga amid the speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future at Bernabeu.

Camavinga has made 35 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring twice and registering one assist, but he is not considered to be a starter for the capital giants when the club have a fully-fit squad.

The 23-year-old's future is currently the subject of much debate, with a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, said to be keeping a close eye on his situation in the Spanish capital.

Camavinga was an unused substitute against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last time out, but he has been confirmed as a starter in Friday's La Liga clash with Girona.

Arbeloa has also suggested that Real Madrid are planning to keep hold of the midfielder during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Camavinga's long-term future at Real Madrid is being called into question

“I believe Camavinga has played quite a lot under me. I think even more than in the first part of the season," Arbeloa told reporters.

"He started last weekend, and he’ll start tomorrow as well. He’s a very important player, not just for me, but for the club.

"Eduardo has been here for many years; he has demonstrated many times the kind of player he is, and I think he has the trust of everyone within the club and, of course, of his coach.

“He’s a great player, and the fact that he feels he can contribute more is a good thing. It means he sets high standards for himself.

© Imago

Arbeloa insists Camavinga is a "very important player" for Real Madrid

"It’s clear that every coach will ask players for different things. Eduardo is a guy with exceptional physical attributes, and he also has great ball control.

"He covers a lot of ground, has outstanding qualities for modern football, and I’m happy with the performance he’s delivering.

"We always try to improve things, for him to understand what we want from him on the field. I’m sure he will not only be important for this part of the season but also for the future.”

Camavinga has represented Real Madrid on 215 occasions since his arrival from Rennes in the summer of 2021, while he has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2029.