Real Madrid vs. Girona: Alvaro Arbeloa confirms two starters for La Liga showdown while fresh injury boost is revealed

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 16:54 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 17:04

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham will both start Friday's La Liga contest with Girona.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of successive defeats, losing 2-1 to Mallorca in La Liga last weekend before suffering a 2-1 reverse to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Militao and Bellingham are only just back from lengthy spells out through injury, and the pair have been used off the bench since recovering from their recent problems.

However, Arbeloa has confirmed that the duo will both be in the XI against Girona, with a view to also starting against Bayern in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week.

“Militao and Jude will be starters. Ferland [Mendy] will likely get some minutes," Arbeloa told reporters during Thursday's press conference.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Militao, Bellingham will start for Real Madrid against Girona

Militao has featured off the bench in Real Madrid's last two matches against Mallorca and Bayern, while Bellingham has appeared as a second-half substitute in the team's last three games.

Arbeloa has also confirmed Ferland Mendy's return to the squad, with the Frenchman expected to be involved at some stage of Friday's game, having overcome a hamstring issue.

Real Madrid are currently seven points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table and are therefore under major pressure to beat Girona.

“We are eager to compete again and to do so at home, in front of our fans. We need to go out not just to get the three points but to play a great match as a team, with a lot of determination," said Arbeloa when asked about Friday's game.

“Tomorrow I want to go out and win. Despite the result, I believe I put out the best possible team in Mallorca.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Real Madrid are under major pressure to beat Girona in La Liga

"Since I’ve been sitting here, I don’t think about rotations for the next match. I believe the most important match I have as a coach is tomorrow’s, and I will field a team that lives up to it.

“We’re not in a position for experiments, and it’s clear that we’re very eager for the Munich match to arrive. From the moment the referee blew the final whistle, we’ve been in the mindset of going to the Allianz Arena and showing what we’re capable of.

"Real Madrid has built its history by overcoming great challenges like Wednesday’s, but first, we need to focus on tomorrow’s match. It’s something I repeat to the players often.

"Wednesday’s match starts tomorrow, and we need to deliver a great performance and make a huge effort. We’ll have enough time to recover. There are four days ahead, and everyone’s focus must be on giving our best tomorrow, with our people. That’s the only goal: to play a great match.”

Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo remain sidelined for Real Madrid through injury, while Franco Mastantuono will miss Friday's game with Girona through suspension.