Real Madrid transfer news: 'Immense' Bayern Munich star linked as Champions League quarter-final second leg approaches

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Apr 2026 00:26

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich is reported to have emerged as a genuine target for Real Madrid in the summer.

The Champions League quarter-final first leg between Bayern and Real was an entertaining affair, with the former winning 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring late in the first half, before Harry Kane doubled his side's advantage just after the half-time interval, though Kylian Mbappe grabbed a late goal for Los Blancos to set up an intriguing second leg next week.

Winger Olise was arguably the best player on the pitch on the day, assisting Kane's goal while also acting as the Bavarians' creative hub.

However, reporter Christian Falk claims that while Real hold interest in the Frenchman, the Spanish giants have little chance of luring him away from the Bundesliga club.

© Imago

Michael Olise assessed: Why do Real Madrid want Bayern Munich winger?

Olise has enjoyed an exceptional campaign for Bayern, with the forward scoring 16 goals and providing 25 assists in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has scored three times and registered six assists in 10 Champions League games this season, and there is an argument that the right-winger has been the best player in the tournament.

Olise is not a particularly athletic forward, but he is an expert with the ball at his feet, and he is adept between opposition lines.

His creative talents would complement Mbappe's ability to run in behind and threaten goal directly, though perhaps another player would still be needed in order to act as a focal point for both attackers.

© Imago

Are Real repeating Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kylian Mbappe tactic?

Real Madrid have often been accused by fans and pundits of trying to disrupt star players during seasons, and some might look at recent links to Olise as a familiar tactic.

Los Blancos were routinely linked with a move for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kylian Mbappe before signing both from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Real played PSG and Liverpool frequently over the past few seasons, and many observers accused the Spanish giants of trying to gain an edge on the pitch by fuelling off-pitch speculation.