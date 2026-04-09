Preview: Santa Clara vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Apr 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 00:37

Petit will lead his Santa Clara side against his former club this weekend as the Azoreans welcome Rio Ave to Estadio de Sao Miguel for matchday 29 action on Saturday.

Both teams sit close together in the lower half of the Primeira Liga table, with the hosts in 13th place, four points above the relegation playoff spot and two behind the 12th-placed visitors from Vila do Conde.

Match preview

Santa Clara saw a number of positive streaks come to an end last time out, but there was little disgrace in defeat away to defending champions Sporting Lisbon, who were pushed hard in an entertaining contest last weekend.

Indeed, six goals were produced in that clash – the most of any fixture on the matchday – as the Azoreans took an early lead through Gustavo Klismahn before conceding three unanswered strikes, with Goncalo Paciencia's late effort proving only a consolation in a 4-2 defeat.

That result ended Santa Clara's five-match unbeaten run (W3, D2), a sequence which also included clean sheet victories in the last three, though there is no denying the upturn in fortunes since Petit's arrival in early February.

The Portuguese manager has won two of his three home games in charge (L1), with those successes ending a six-match winless run at Sao Miguel (D1, L5), and that improvement should provide encouragement heading into Saturday's clash.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Like their opponents, Rio Ave also saw momentum halted last weekend, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Alverca, with Jalen Blesa's second-half strike proving merely a consolation after the Vila do Conde outfit had conceded twice before the interval.

That loss ended the Vilacondenses' four-match unbeaten run, the final three of which were victories, though it still reflects a positive spell for the side under Sotiris Silaidopoulos.

The Greek manager – appointed at the beginning of the season after succeeding Petit – had seen pressure mount during a six-match losing streak between January 17 and February 22, and he will now aim to avoid another prolonged downturn.

Back-to-back away victories offer the visitors reason for optimism ahead of this trip, particularly with recent meetings between the sides appearing evenly matched, alternating between wins and losses across the previous four encounters.

However, the last two clashes with Santa Clara have ended level, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, leaving Rio Ave without victory in their last three meetings with the Azoreans (D2, L1).



Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

D

D

W

W

W

L

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

L

D

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago

Santa Clara will remain without defender Matheus Araujo, who continues his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him since late December.

Petit has named the same starting XI in each of the last three outings and could retain that setup despite the recent defeat, with Welinton Torrao, Fernando and Gabriel Silva expected to lead the line.

For Rio Ave, Brandon Aguilera Zamora remains the only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, while Tamas Nikitscher is a doubt after limping off last time out.

Winter signing Blesa has emerged as a key attacking outlet for the Vilacondenses since his January arrival, scoring in each of his last four appearances and netting five times during that spell.

The 25-year-old striker also collected the league's best forward award for March, and he arrives in confident mood as he spearheads Rio Ave’s attack this weekend.



Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Batista; Soares, Da Silva, Lima, Romao; Serginho, Ferreira, Klismahn; Lopes, Fernando, G Silva

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Vrousai, Brabec, Mancha, Abbey; Guilherme, Ntoi; Bezerra, Pohlmann, Spikic; Blesa

We say: Santa Clara 1-1 Rio Ave

This contest appears finely balanced between two sides looking to respond to recent defeats, and Santa Clara setback last time out should not significantly dent momentum given the calibre of their opposition.

With both teams aiming to move further clear of the drop zone and recent meetings trending towards parity, another competitive encounter could unfold, making a score draw a plausible outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.