Preview: Santa Clara vs. Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Apr 2026 15:01

Winless against Braga in six years, a Santa Clara side still in relegation danger welcome the Europa League semi-finalists to Estadio de Sao Miguel for Sunday’s gameweek 31 clash.

Their 11-match run highlights the hosts’ inferiority, as they have not beaten their Minho-based visitors, who are nine places above them in the Primeira Liga table.

Match preview

Just when Santa Clara thought top-flight safety was assured, Petit’s men are looking nervously over their shoulders again.

The Ponta Delgada outfit’s five-match unbeaten run between late February and late March, comprising three consecutive wins over Vitoria Guimaraes (2-0), AFS (1-0) and Gil Vicente (1-0), lifted them eight points clear of second-bottom Tondela and six above Nacional in the playoff spot.

However, failure to win in the last three, picking up one point from an available nine in defeats to Sporting Lisbon (4-2) and Rio Ave (2-0) and a draw with Casa Pia (0-0) has dampened the mood again in Ponta Delgada, with the Azoreans still eight clear of Tondela but now just three points above Casa Pia in the relegation playoff spot.

Petit’s team will welcome a return to Estadio de Sao Miguel, where they have secured 17 of their 29 points, accounting for 58.6% of their total.

Improving that record, however, will depend on which Santa Clara side turns up on Sunday in a fixture that the Ponta Delgada outfit have historically struggled in.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The Azoreans have fallen to eight defeats in 11 meetings in all competitions since earning back-to-back successes in June and September 2020, and Braga head into Sunday’s encounter aware of their dominance, which has produced six wins in the last seven, comprising four clean sheets.

The last two meetings have yielded 5-0 and 1-0 wins for Carlos Vicens’s side, further highlighting the away side’s superiority over Santa Clara.

However, it will be interesting to see how motivated the Archbishops are on Sunday, given their current position in fourth: they are 15 points behind third, unable to catch Sporting with four games left and have an eight-point lead over fifth-placed Famalicao.

As the visitors prepare for their Europa League semi-final first leg against Freiburg, they may prioritise their continental commitments over a top-flight game that holds little risk.

Still, the off-form hosts must play well to defeat Vicens’s men, whose 30 points earned in 2026 outdo all but Benfica (36) and Porto (33), pointing to Os Arsenalistas’ consistency.

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

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Braga Primeira Liga form:

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Braga form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Matheus Araujo has yet to play in 2026 due to a knee injury, while Henrique Silva will serve a one-game suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Although Vinicius Lopes heads into Sunday as Santa Clara’s leading scorer, the six-goal forward has scored just once since January’s 3-3 draw at Nacional.

While Gabriel Silva has scored three of his four league goals in 2026, the Brazilian has fired blanks in four consecutive appearances, further underlining the home side’s dip in attacking performance.

Braga’s Gabriel Martinez will undergo assessment after going off injured against Casa Pia last time out.

However, Adrian Barisic (groin), Sikou Niakate (Achilles) and Diego Rodrigues (ankle) are sidelined due to injury, while Joao Moutinho and Pau Victor will serve one-match suspensions.

The attacking responsibility will fall on Rodrigo Zalazar and Ricardo Horta, who have combined for 29 goals, accounting for 50% of Braga’s 58 in 2025-26.

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Batista; Soares, Lima, Venancio, Romao; Tavares, Ferreira, Serginho; Silva, Paciencia, Lopes

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Lagerbielke, Oliveira, Moscardo; Gomez, Gorby, Navarro, Lelo; Tiknaz; Zalazar, Horta

We say: Santa Clara 1-1 Braga

Braga may have one eye on their Europa League semi-final, but they still possess enough depth and organisation to avoid coming away empty-handed from the Azores.

Santa Clara’s recent dip in form and long winless run in this fixture suggest the visitors should at least be capable of grinding out a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.