Team News: West Ham vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

West Ham United welcome David Moyes’s Everton to the London Stadium for an important Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.
While the Hammers are still battling to avoid relegation, the Toffees remain in contention to qualify for Europe, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
WEST HAM vs. EVERTON
WEST HAM
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Jack Grealish (foot)
Doubtful: Beto (head)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto