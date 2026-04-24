Premier League Gameweek 34
West Ham
Apr 25, 2026 3.00pm
London Stadium
Everton

Team News: West Ham vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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West Ham vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

West Ham United welcome David Moyes’s Everton to the London Stadium for an important Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

While the Hammers are still battling to avoid relegation, the Toffees remain in contention to qualify for Europe, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM vs. EVERTON

 

 
 

 

WEST HAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: Beto (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

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