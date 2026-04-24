Everton injury news: Latest Beto, Jarrad Branthwaite update from David Moyes before West Ham clash

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Apr 2026 16:32 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 16:36

Everton manager David Moyes has provided a fresh update on the fitness of striker Beto ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with his former club West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old has been in fine for the Toffees, scoring four goals and registering an assist across his last three appearances.

Beto scored a second-half equaliser in Everton’s 2-1 defeat to Merseyside rivals Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, before he was withdrawn following a clash of heads with Ibrahima Konate.

Initial reports emerged earlier this week claiming that Beto did not suffer a concussion, but Moyes has denied those suggestions and has ruled the striker out of Saturday’s match.

"Beto has concussion and will miss this week's game,” the Scotsman said at a press conference on Friday.

The absence of Beto is set to see Thierno Barry start up front for Everton in what will be Moyes’s 750th game as a manager in English top-flight football.

© Imago

Everton injury blow: Branthwaite ruled out for rest of season

Elsewhere on the injury front, Moyes has confirmed that defender Jarrad Branthwaite will miss the rest of the season after he was stretchered off during the defeat against Liverpool with a hamstring injury.

Moyes said: "Jarrad will be out for the season, then we've got quite a long close-season, so there should be plenty of time to get himself fit and ready to start next season, but he won't be fit again for this season.

"Jarrad is much better [than he was when he was taken off on a stretcher on Sunday] because he's realised that it isn't an injury to the same area that he had the hamstring operation. It's a different spot and it's a hamstring injury any player could get.

"We feel for him because he played really well in the game [against Liverpool] as well.

"I hope it's not [going to keep being a risk going forward]. I hope it's a wee bit of an age where it's... not growing pains because it's far from that and he's a grown man now, but he's still learning a bit more about himself and what he does."

© Imago

Keane “deserves” Everton contract extension, says Moyes

In the absence of Branthwaite, who is now a doubt for the 2026 World Cup, Michael Keane is expected to start in central defence alongside James Tarkowski.

Keane is in high spirits after signing a new one-year contract extension at Everton earlier this week, and Moyes is delighted that the 33-year-old has committed his future to the club.

"The biggest thing is he deserves it,” said Moyes. “Sometimes footballers, when you get to a later stage in your career, you have to prove to the managers, prove to the supporters, prove to a club that you're good enough and worthy of another contract.

"When you get to that stage, you can't give older players three, four, five-year contracts because, obviously, nobody plays forever. But, if you're brave enough and you're willing to take the challenge on and say, 'I'll show you', like Michael Keane has done, then he certainly deserves his contract."

Asked for an update on the contract situations of Idrissa Gueye and Seamus Coleman, who will both see their current deals expire in June, Moyes added: "There will be more about them in the weeks to come."

Everton currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, but they are only three points behind Brighton in sixth place and remain in contention to qualify for European competition for the first time since 2017-18.