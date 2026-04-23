Leeds join Everton, Crystal Palace in 'targeting' of Boca Juniors youngster ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 23 Apr 2026 19:25

Leeds United have reportedly joined Crystal Palace and Everton in admiration of Boca Juniors youngster Milton Delgado.

The Whites have enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 campaign so far, returning to the top table of English football, competing to avoid a relegation dogfight and reaching the latter stages of the FA Cup.

In fact, Daniel Farke's side will take to the famous Wembley turf over the weekend to play their first FA Cup semi-final since the late 1980s, highlighting the progression that the Whites have made in recent times.

Another step was taken towards Premier League safety on Wednesday night, when midfielder Sean Longstaff popped up with a 97th-minute effort to snatch a share of the points at Bournemouth.

Heading into their final four contests of the top-flight season, the Elland Road club are occupying 15th position, quite a considerable distance ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who are slumming it down in 18th spot.

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Leeds join Everton, Palace in Delgado race?

According to Sports Boom, a host of Premier League clubs have scoured the South American market and earmarked a potential high-profile incoming ahead of the 2026-27 top-flight English campaign.

The report states that Leeds, Everton and current FA Cup holders Crystal Palace are keen on securing the services of Boca Juniors man Delgado during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is understood that an off-season sale of the young Argentine is not a priority for Boca, however, they are supposedly willing to part ways with the midfielder if an appropriate bid is submitted for his talents.

As well as a cohort of clubs from the Premier League, it is also believed that top-flight outfits from Spain and Italy are circling around Delgado, who could be approaching his final few months as a Boca hero.

Additionally, there is said to be an interesting possible route for the 20-year-old, with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Atlanta United of MLS considering swoops to make the midfielder one of their Designated Players (DPs).

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Where should Delgado go?

Featuring in 16 competitive matches for Boca Juniors this term - including two games in the Copa Libertadores - Delgado is at the beginning of his professional career, showcasing plenty of potential.

The next move in the 20-year-old's story will be absolutely critical for his development as footballer heading into his prime years, with a switch to the Premier League offering the toughest league task on the globe.

Game time could be limited at the top table of English football, meaning that Delgado may favour a more glamorous transfer to the United States before tackling European football at some point in the future.