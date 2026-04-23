Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 19:42 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 19:45

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to avoid a fifth straight defeat in La Liga when they continue their domestic campaign at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the La Liga table, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Athletic are ninth, three points behind sixth-placed Getafe.

Match preview

Atletico have incredibly lost seven of their eight matches in all competitions, including the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad on April 18, while they were beaten 3-2 by Elche in the league on Wednesday evening, which made it four straight losses in Spain's top flight.

Simeone's team have not been victorious in the league since the middle of March, but they remain fourth in the table, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis.

Atletico can also still end the campaign with a major trophy to their name, as the Red and Whites will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg of their last-four contest set to take place in the Spanish capital on April 29.

Simeone's side are well off the pace when it comes to the top of the table, sitting 25 points behind the leaders Barcelona, but they could end the campaign with a European Cup.

Atletico have the third-best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 40 points from 16 matches, but their recent form has been disastrous, and they will be wary of entering the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal off the back of another poor result.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Athletic, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 success over Osasuna, which has kept their hopes of a top-six finish alive heading towards the final straight.

The Basque outfit are currently ninth in the division, three points behind sixth-placed Getafe, and they could end what has been a very tough season on a positive note.

Ernesto Valverde's team have struggled on their travels this season, only picking up three wins from 15 matches, collecting just 12 points in the process.

Athletic are actually looking to do a La Liga double over Atletico, having recorded a 1-0 victory when the pair locked horns in the reverse match at San Mames back in December.

The Basque team have been victorious in four of their last seven matches against Atletico in all competitions, and it was tight in the corresponding game between the two sides last term, with Atletico only running out 1-0 winners in the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

WWLLLL

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

LWLLLL

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

LLWLLW

Team News

© Iconsport / Alberto Gonzalez

Atletico will be without the services of Thiago Almada through suspension on Saturday, with the attacker sent off in the clash with Elche last time out.

Alexander Sorloth, Ademola Lookman, David Hancko and Jose Gimenez are also seen as fitness doubts for the home side, but there should be returns for Koke, Jose Alvarez and Marcos Llorente after the trio were rested last time out.

Antoine Griezmann is entering the latter stages of his career at Atletico, and there should be another spot in the final third of the field for the Frenchman.

Athletic, meanwhile, will also be missing a player through suspension, with Mikel Jauregizar sent off in the team's narrow win over Osasuna.

Benat Prados is also definitely out of the contest through injury, while Aymeric Laporte needs to be assessed, with the experienced defender substituted last time out.

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are once again in line for starts in the wide areas, while there should be a return in the number 10 spot for Oihan Sancet, with Gorka Guruzeta leading the line for the Basque outfit.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Koke, Llorente; Simeone, Griezmann, Gonzalez; Alvarez

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Rego; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico's focus this season is on the Champions League, and their recent domestic performances have been incredibly poor. We are expecting a close game on Saturday, with both teams potentially settling for a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.