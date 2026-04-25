Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Getafe vs. Barcelona

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 00:20

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's away game with Getafe, and Atletico Madrid's home fixture with Athletic Bilbao.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Two teams battling to remain in La Liga will lock horns for a relegation six-pointer on Saturday afternoon, with Alaves welcoming Mallorca to Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Alaves are currently 18th in the La Liga table, one point behind 17th-placed Sevilla, while Mallorca are 14th, two points above their opponents in this weekend's contest.

We say: Alaves 1-1 Mallorca

Both sides are in solid form, and with Mallorca finding it difficult on their travels this season, we are expecting Alaves to be good enough to secure a share of the spoils on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Mallorca, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Zuma

Barcelona will be aiming to take another huge step towards winning the La Liga title on Saturday afternoon when they make the trip to the Spanish capital to tackle Getafe.

Hansi Flick's side are currently nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, while Getafe are sixth and chasing European football for next season.

We say: Getafe 1-1 Barcelona

Getafe have plenty to fight for late in the campaign, and this could be a tricky match for a Barcelona side that are without some vital players. It would not be a surprise to see a narrow win for the visitors, but we have a feeling that this game could finish all square.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Still having work to do to secure their La Liga status for another campaign, Valencia will welcome Girona to Mestalla on Saturday evening.

Los Che are currently 13th in the La Liga table, just three points above the relegation zone, while Girona are 11th, with the Catalan outfit two points above their opponents in this weekend's contest.

We say: Valencia 1-1 Girona

This fixture has only been drawn twice throughout history, but we are struggling to back either with any real confidence on Saturday and have therefore had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Girona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to avoid a fifth straight defeat in La Liga when they continue their domestic campaign at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the La Liga table, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Athletic are ninth, three points behind sixth-placed Getafe.

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico's focus this season is on the Champions League, and their recent domestic performances have been incredibly poor. We are expecting a close game on Saturday, with both teams potentially settling for a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups