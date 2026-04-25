Saturday’s Serie A predictions and previews including Hellas Verona vs. Lecce, Bologna vs. Roma

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Apr 2026 00:10

Saturday’s Serie A predictions include Champions League-chasing Roma travelling to Bologna and Hellas Verona welcoming Lecce to the Bentegodi.

© Imago

Knowing relegation could be confirmed if they lose this weekend, Pisa will visit Parma at Stadio Tardini on Saturday afternoon.

While the Nerazzurri may soon surrender their Serie A status, the hosts have recently pulled clear of danger and are close to sealing top-flight survival.

We say: Parma 1-1 Pisa

A low-scoring game should be expected at the Tardini, as neither side packs much of a punch in attack.

With Parma starting to relax after all but avoiding the drop, they may let their guard down and allow Pisa to steal a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Parma vs. Pisa, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Meeting for the fourth and final time this season, Serie A rivals Bologna and Roma will convene at Stadio Dall’Ara on Saturday evening.

After posting one win apiece and a draw from three contests so far, the pair are to be reunited, with the Giallorossi still chasing Champions League football.

We say: Bologna 1-2 Roma

Not only is Bologna's home record quite abysmal, but Champions League-chasing Roma will have more motivation than their fatigued hosts.

Almost out of the running for Europe, the Rossoblu have played two extra games since these sides met last month, and that mental and physical fatigue will surely tell.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Roma, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Defeat could confirm relegation for Hellas Verona this weekend, so the Gialloblu will be under extreme pressure to produce when they host Lecce on Saturday evening.

The two Serie A strugglers are all set for a high-stakes clash at Stadio Bentegodi, where the visitors also need points to aid their fight for top-flight survival.

We say: Hellas Verona 0-1 Lecce

Both sides are leaking goals and looking desperate, so quality will be at a premium in Serie A's Saturday night showdown.

One moment of magic - or madness - might decide the contest, and a rare away win for lowly Lecce could send Verona down.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hellas Verona vs. Lecce, including team news and predicted lineups