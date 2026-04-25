Preview: Madrid Open: Tallon Griekspoor vs. Lorenzo Musetti- prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Joel Lefevre | 25 Apr 2026 00:04

With a place in the last 16 of the Madrid Open at stake, Tallon Griekspoor will square off with Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday in the Spanish capital.

A comfortable 6-3 6-4 triumph over Damir Dzumhur sent the Dutchman into this stage of the tournament, while Musetti took care of Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets as well, 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Match preview

We witnessed a solid round of 64 match from Tallon Griekspoor on Friday, as he played nearly mistake-free, without a single double fault.

As a result, he has taken it a step further than he did at this event last year and, on Sunday, could make the round of 16 of a singles tournament on clay for the second time this year.

In his round of 64 encounter, he won an impressive 72% of his first serves while capturing four of his 10 break point opportunities with 30 receiving points to go along with it.

He will have fond memories of Spain with his previous singles tournament victory coming at the Mallorca Open in 2025 versus Corentin Moutet.

For the year, the Haarlem-born player has won 70% of his service games on clay but only hit 14 aces with 19 double faults.

Meanwhile, on that surface, he has saved 60% of his break points in 2026 while winning only 19% of his return games thus far.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lorenzo Musetti got his Madrid Open off to a successful start, fending off a pesky Polish opponent on Friday.

Despite only registering three aces over the course of that match, he had just one double fault, while winning 61% of his first serves.

At the same time, he captured two of his six break point opportunities and was the only one to win a tiebreak in that two-set affair.

The Italian has failed to make it beyond the round of 32 in two of his last three singles events, though he got to the quarter-finals the previous such time he played on clay, where he was beaten by Arthur Fils in Barcelona.

Muse, as he is often called, has won 83% of his service games on clay in 2026, while managing to save 70% of his break points overall.

His return game has been solid on clay this year, converting 53% of his break points, though he has won only 22% of his return games.

Tournament so far

Tallon Griekspoor:

Round of 64: vs. Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-4

Lorenzo Musetti:

Round of 64: vs. Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Head To Head

Australian Open (2020) - Qualifier: Griekspoor wins 6-4 7-6

Rotterdam Open (2024) - Round of 32: Griekspoor wins 3-6 7-6 7-6

Down under in 2020, despite hitting six aces, Musetti was outduelled by Griekspoor, who won 70% of his service points in that match.

A rough opening set and the home crowd seemed to do wonders for Griekspoor when these two squared off in Rotterdam, with the Dutch player hitting 19 aces and 47 winners, to come from behind and capture a thriller.

We say: Musetti to win in three sets

These two have played each other tough, but we like Musetti's form and his accuracy with his shots right now, which is why we project a narrow triumph.