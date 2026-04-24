Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 24 Apr 2026 23:38

Putting their recent domestic cup disappointment aside, Porto shift focus to Primeira Liga action as they make the trip to Reboleira to face Estrela Amadora on Sunday.

Francesco Farioli’s men were held to a goalless draw in Wednesday’s Classico against Sporting Lisbon, with the result confirming the Dragons’ exit from the Taca de Portugal semi-final following a 1-0 aggregate defeat, while the Tricolores arrive on the back of a 1-0 loss at Arouca.

Match preview

Despite registering a whopping 18 shots, Porto only tested Sporting’s goalkeeper three times on Wednesday, though head coach Farioli would still have felt aggrieved that his side could not at least stretch the tie to extra time, having recorded an xG of 1.44.

With hopes of repeating their 2021-22 league and Taca de Portugal double over, the Blue and Whites will now turn their focus primarily to securing a first Portuguese top-flight title since that same campaign.

Currently sitting atop the Primeira Liga table, Porto are seven points clear of Benfica in second and eight ahead of third-placed Sporting, who have a game in hand, meaning three wins from the Dragons’ remaining four matches would guarantee the title regardless of results elsewhere.

The Blue and Whites’ most recent league outing saw them dispatch Tondela 2-0 at the Dragao last weekend, marking their 25th victory in 30 top-flight games this season (D4, L1), while extending their clean sheet tally to a league-high 19, with just 14 goals conceded — the fewest in the division.

Porto also boast the strongest away record of the Primeira Liga campaign, winning 12 of their 15 matches on the road (D3), so confidence will be high heading into this trip as they aim to move another step closer to the title.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Meanwhile, Estrela’s objective will be to create more breathing room between them and the drop, with the Tricolores sitting just above the relegation playoff spot, holding a slender two-point cushion.

Having finished 14th and 15th in the previous two campaigns, the Amadorans once again find themselves embroiled in a late-season survival battle, thanks in no small part to a poor run that has yielded just two wins in 14 league outings (D4, L8) since the turn of the year.

In fact, Joao Nuno’s men have lost each of their last three matches without scoring, including last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away at Arouca, where Tiago Esgaio’s strike early in the second half proved decisive.

Picking up a result here will depend on Estrela improving in the final third, especially as each of their last three home losses has come without scoring, while they have only once avoided defeat without finding the net in their last 10 league matches at Estadio Jose Gomes (W3, D4, L3).

That said, the Reboleira hosts enter Sunday’s clash encouraged by the fact they have avoided defeat in three of their last five meetings with Porto at this venue (W2, D1, L2), including a 2-0 victory last term, although the Amadora club did suffer a 3-1 loss in the reverse fixture earlier this season.



Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

L

W

L

L

L

Porto Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

D

W

W

Porto form (all competitions):

D

D

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Porto remain without centre-back Nehuen Perez due to an Achilles tendon issue, with defensive options further limited by the absence of Zaidu Sanusi, while Martim Fernandes has missed the last five matches.

In attack, Samu Aghehowa and Luuk de Jong continue their recovery from knee injuries, meaning the number nine role will likely be filled by either Deniz Gul or Terem Moffi.

Alan Varela was shown a late red card in midweek, but that suspension does not apply in league competition, leaving him available for selection.

As for Estrela, centre-back Bernardo Schappo has been ruled out after sustaining an injury against Arouca, so Luan Patrick is expected to partner Stefan Lekovic in central defence.

Jefferson Encada missed the last outing with a muscle problem and remains a major doubt, with Max Scholze likely to continue at right-back.



Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Scholze, Lekovic, Patrirck, Langa; Doue, Jansson, Robinho; Marcus, Pinho, Stoica

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, T Silva, Kiwior; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Pietuszewski

We say: Estrela Amadora 0-1 Porto

Victory here would move Porto a step closer to the Primeira Liga title, although recent visits to Amadora suggest this may not be straightforward.

Estrela can prove stubborn on their own turf, particularly with survival at stake, but the league leaders should have enough to grind out a narrow win, aided by their defensive solidity.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.