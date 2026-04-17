Preview: Arouca vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 17 Apr 2026 22:25 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 22:46

Two sides who find themselves in relegation contention go head to head on Sunday as Arouca play host to Estrela Amadora in round 30 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

A run of six consecutive away games without a win leaves Estrela with a daunting challenge at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca, where the home side have won three of their most recent four matches.

Match preview

Arouca were sent crashing back to earth in their late push for a top-half finish last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Braga when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

With Gabri Martinez receiving his marching orders for a foul in the 82nd minute, the visitors failed to level the tie from the resulting penalty when Ivan Barbero saw his effort hit the woodwork, allowing Pau Vitor’s 66th-minute strike to stand as the winner for Braga.

Arouca had looked set to go on a late run of form, having snapped their three-game losing streak on March 21 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Moreirense at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, two weeks before edging out Estoril Praia on home turf.

Off the back of a 12th-placed finish last term, Vasco Seabra’s men have lost 15 of their 29 Primeira Liga matches so far while claiming nine wins and five draws to collect 32 points and sit 12th in the league table, but they could move level with 10th-placed Alverca with a win this weekend.

With 58 goals conceded already, Arouca’s struggles this season have been in no small part owing to their defensive vulnerability, as they have netted 37 at the opposite end of the pitch — the highest amongst the teams outside the top seven.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Like the home side, Estrela Amadora continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table, with the Tricolours suffering a 1-0 home defeat against title chasers Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Jose Gome last Saturday.

With nothing to separate the two teams at half time, 26-year-old midfielder Daniel Braganca came up trumps for Sporting Lisbon in the 59th minute, netting his second goal in two league games to keep their title hopes alive.

Having finished 15th in the standings last season, just two points above the drop zone, a run of just six wins this season has seen Estrela once again struggle to assert themselves in the big leagues, as they sit 14th in the table, level on 28 points with Santa Clara and just three points above the relegation zone with five games to go.

Next up is the challenge of an opposing side who have failed to win three of their last five meetings, but results on the road leave Joao Nuno's men with a stern challenge this weekend, having failed to win their six away matches since the turn of the year, losing four and claiming two draws.

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

W

W

L

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

D

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Arouca remain without the services of Uruguayan striker Dylan Nandin, who is set to sit out his third consecutive game since coming off injured against Moreirense on March 21.

Barring any late fitness issues, Nandin will be the only absentee for the Arouquenses, with head coach Seabra expected to name a similar XI from last weekend’s defeat against Braga.

Tiago Esgaio, Javi Sanchez, Jose Fontan, Bas Kuipers and Nais Djouahra should form the back five once again, while Spanish striker Barbero, who has netted seven goals and provided two assists in the league, should spearhead the attack.

As for Estrela, Jefferson Encada crossed the yellow-card threshold with his booking against Sporting last Saturday and the 28-year-old will miss Sunday’s matchup due to suspension.

Pedro Moreira has been ruled out of the trip to the Estadio Municipal de Arouca, while the duo of Issiar Drame and Nigeria striker Mathew Gbomadu continue their spells on the sidelines.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Vinarcik; Esgaio, Sanchez, Fontan, Kuipers, Djouahra; Gozalbez, Van Ee, Fukui, Lee; Barbero

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Scholze, Lekovic, Schappo, Langa; Doue, Jansson, Robinho; Marcus, Pinho, Stoica

We say: Arouca 2-0 Estrela Amadora

While Arouca are not in immediate danger, defeat this weekend could see them come under pressure heading into the final four games, and we expect them to go all out at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

Estrela have struggled for results on the road this season and we fancy the Arouquenses to come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.