Preview: Braga vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 10 Apr 2026 22:51

Having played out a somewhat disappointing stalemate against Real Betis in their midweek Europa League tie, Braga return to Primeira Liga action on Sunday when they welcome Arouca to the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Having lost each of the last three meetings between the two teams, the Arouquenses will be out to end a two-year hoodoo against the home side and secure three consecutive victories for the first time since March 2024.

Match preview

After a thrilling second-leg comeback against Ferencvaros in the Europa League round of 16 in March, Braga failed to put one leg in the semi-finals on Thursday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis on home turf.

Florian Grillitsch struck inside the opening four minutes to hand Braga a dream start to the tie at the Estadio Municipal de Braga, but Cucho Hernandez restored parity from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to hand Real Betis a vital first-leg draw.

Two wins in their five Europa League away matches leave Carlos Vicens’s men with a stern challenge in Spain next week, but immediate focus shifts back to the Primeira Liga, where they have enjoyed another solid campaign and are on course for a top-four finish.

Braga picked up their 14th league victory last Saturday, when they edged out Moreirense 1-0 at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, with Fran Navarro netting his third goal of the campaign to hand the hosts a third defeat on the spin.

Os Arcebispos have lost just two of their most recent 12 Primeira Liga matches, while picking up seven wins and three draws to rise into fourth place in the league table, three points above fifth-placed Famalicao just below the Conference League qualifying spot heading into the final seven matches.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Over in the north, Arouca turned in a dominant team display last Monday when they fought back from behind twice at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca to secure a 3-2 victory over Estoril Praia.

Xeka and Yanis Begraoui netted either side of Ivan Barbero’s 13th-minute equaliser to put Estoril in front, but Jose Fontan restored parity right on the stroke of half time before Pablo Gonzalbez completed the comeback in the 55th minute.

Having secured a 1-0 victory over Moreirense on March 21, Arouca are now on the cusp of a third consecutive victory, which would mark their joint-longest winning streak since March 2024, when they defeated Farense, Boavista and also Braga.

Vasco Seabra’s men have won nine of their 28 Primeira Liga matches, while losing 14 and claiming five draws to collect 32 points and move into 11th place in the standings, level on points with 10th-placed Alverca.

While victory at the Estadio Municipal de Braga could take Arouca level with ninth-placed Vitoria de Guimaraes in the top half of the table, they have lost nine of their last 10 games against Braga, including three defeats in their most recent three meetings since November 2024.

Braga Primeira Liga form:

L

W

W

D

L

W

Braga form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

W

D

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Braga will have to cope without the services of Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, who is currently suspended due to accumulated number of yellow cards in the league.

On the injury front, Rodrigo Zalazar is set to sit out his third consecutive game, while Bosnian defender Adrian Barisic has been sidelined since February through a muscle problem.

Portuguese midfielder Diego Rodrigues was forced off injured with an 18th-minute injury against Betis in midweek, and the 20-year-old is also out of contention for Os Arcebispos.

Arouca, meanwhile, will be without first-choice goalkeeper Ignacio De Arruabarrena, who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, meaning 26-year-old Joao Valido should get the nod between the sticks.

Gonzalbez was forced off injured late in the win over Estoril last time out and is a doubt for this weekend’s tie, while Dylan Nandin is set to sit out his second consecutive game after picking up an injury against Moreirense on March 21.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Niakate, Arrey-Mbi, Rocha; Gomez, Gorby, Grillitsch, Martinez; Horta, Victor, Navarro

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Valido; Kuipers, Fontan, Sanchez, Esgaio; Fukui, Van Ee; Djouahra, Lee, Trezza; Barbero

We say: Braga 2-0 Arouca

With Famalicao hot on their trail, Braga know they must avoid any slip-ups in the run-in as they look to clinch the Conference League ticket. Arouca head into the weekend in rejuvenated form, and while we expect them to go all out this weekend, we predict Vicens’ side will make the most of their home advantage to extend their dominance in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.