Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Audax Italiano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 13 Apr 2026 13:20

Estadio Sao Januario hosts what promises to be Vasco da Gama’s most important fixture in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana to date on Tuesday, as the Rio de Janeiro side look to secure their first victory of the group stage after opening their campaign with a low-key goalless draw in Argentina against Barracas Central, a match in which they fielded an entirely rotated squad.

The Brazilian club now return home to face Chilean side Audax Italiano in the second round of Group G, knowing that only a win will allow them to build momentum and begin shaping a campaign that matches their continental ambitions, especially with the expectation of securing all three points in front of their home supporters.

Audax Italiano, meanwhile, arrive in Rio de Janeiro having lost their opening group match 2-0 at home to Club Olimpia, leaving them bottom of the group without a point, and they continue to struggle for consistency in a domestic season defined by defensive weaknesses and repeated defeats that have raised concerns within the squad.

For Renato Gaucho’s Vasco, the encounter also comes at a crucial moment after a dip in form in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, where they had gone three matches without a win before drawing with Clube do Remo, making Tuesday’s fixture both a timely chance to respond and a potential danger if the team fail to approach it with the required focus and intensity.

Match preview

Group G of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana features Vasco, Olimpia, Audax Italiano and Barracas Central, with the opening round already shaping the standings as Olimpia lead on three points after winning in Chile while Vasco and Barracas Central have one point each and Audax sit bottom.

Against this backdrop, Tuesday’s match at Sao Januario offers Vasco a key opportunity to close the gap on the leaders and gain an advantage over opponents who have already shown clear weaknesses.

Vasco’s 2026 campaign under Gaucho has been marked by inconsistency, though the manager initially oversaw a strong run of 11 points from 12, including notable wins over Palmeiras, Fluminense and Gremio, which restored confidence and set a more ambitious tone for the team.

Form has dipped in recent weeks, with a 1-1 draw against Coritiba—where they conceded late—sparking a three-game winless run that also included a home loss to Botafogo, a goalless draw with Barracas Central, and another 1-1 draw against Remo that left Vasco 12th in the league on 13 points.

The decision to rest first-team players for the Copa Sudamericana opener, sending a rotated squad to Argentina under assistant Marcelo Salles while Gaucho stayed in Rio, was pragmatic but risky, as the team lacked cohesion despite earning a draw, and for the clash with Audax the manager is expected to return with a near full-strength lineup under pressure to deliver.

Vasco’s squad features key contributors across the pitch, including captain Thiago Mendes as a midfield leader, Andres Gomez as a growing attacking threat, Rojas and David offering creativity and pace, and a defensive unit anchored by goalkeeper Leo Jardim alongside centre-backs Saldivia and Robert Renan, who have generally performed solidly.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Audax Italiano arrive in poor form, having endured a difficult run in the Chilean league with defeats to O’Higgins and Universidad de Chile as well as a 3-3 draw with Universidad Catolica after trailing 3-1, while their 2-0 home loss to Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana has increased pressure on the squad.

Managed by Gustavo Lema, the team relies on the creativity of Franco Troyansky and the energy of Giovani Chiaverano in attack, but defensive frailties remain a major concern, as goalkeeper Tomas Ahumada was forced into multiple saves against Olimpia while the back line again showed weakness in aerial situations and lack of compactness.

Although Audax are generally more comfortable at La Florida, the trip to Sao Januario presents a far tougher challenge due to the pitch, crowd pressure and intense atmosphere, factors that could expose a side that has struggled emotionally and produced poor results away from home.

For Vasco, victory would not only provide three points but also serve as an emotional boost to regain early-season momentum under Gaucho.

With a demanding schedule ahead, including a home fixture against Olimpia and trips to Chile and Paraguay, Vasco must capitalise on home advantage to maintain realistic hopes of progressing from Group G.

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Audax Italiano form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Renato Gaucho is set to return to the touchline after delegating the opening match to Marcelo Salles, with Vasco expected to field a near full-strength side at Sao Januario.

Leo Jardim is likely to start in goal behind a defence of Puma Rodriguez, Saldivia, Robert Renan and Cuiabano, while the midfield should feature Thiago Mendes, Tche Tche and either Cauan Barros or Hugo Moura, with Tche Tche playing a key linking role.

In attack, Rojas and David will compete for wide roles with Andres Gomez leading the line, while Brenner is available from the bench after injury, and although there are no major absences, the fitness of players involved against Remo—especially Cuiabano—remains a concern.

For Audax Italiano, Gustavo Lema is expected to largely retain the lineup from the match against Universidad Catolica, with Tomas Ahumada continuing in goal and a back three of Daniel Pina, Marcelo Ortiz and Enzo Ferrario—despite their struggles in aerial defence—supported by wing options Raimundo Rebolledo and Esteban Matus in a 3-4-1-2 system.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Saldivia, Renan, Cuiabano; Mendes, Barros, Tche; Rojas, David, Gomez

Audax Italiano possible starting lineup:

T. Ahumada; M. Ortiz, C. Munoz, O. Rojas; R. Rebolledo, M. Collao, F. Mateos, E. Matus; N. Aedo; F. Troyansky, G. Chiaverano

We say: Vasco da Gama 2-0 Audax Italiano

The quality gap between the two teams is significant, and the advantage of playing at Sao Januario is likely to reinforce Vasco’s superiority against an Audax side that has struggled against stronger opposition and continues to endure a poor run of results.

Even with inconsistent domestic form, Vasco’s first-choice lineup operates at a higher level than their Chilean opponents, and if they maintain intensity and avoid complacency, Renato Gaucho’s side should secure a comfortable win and strengthen their position in the race for top spot in Group G.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.