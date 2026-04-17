Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 17 Apr 2026 23:18

Vasco host Sao Paulo this Saturday, April 18, at Sao Januario in the 12th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro, with the hosts arriving under pressure after going three matches without a win as they look to rediscover the form that followed Renato Gaucho's arrival at the club.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, sit among the better-placed sides in the competition, although they head into the fixture with a worrying injury list and the lingering effect of a recent defeat that has slightly dulled the momentum of their campaign.

Match preview

Vasco are experiencing their first spell of instability under Renato Gaucho, as the side have lost momentum in recent Brasileirao rounds after making a strong start to the season with a five-game unbeaten run following his arrival in March.

The Rio de Janeiro club are now without a win in three league matches and sit 13th in the standings with 13 points, leaving them eager to return to winning ways, climb toward the upper reaches of the table and ease the growing pressure.

Despite their recent setbacks, Vasco have maintained attacking consistency, scoring in nine of their last ten Brasileirao matches, which highlights a forward line capable of creating chances regularly.

The attack, led by David, remains the hosts’ biggest source of optimism heading into this fixture, although defensive lapses at key moments have continued to cost them valuable points.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Sao Paulo arrive in a more comfortable position, sitting third with 20 points, although their campaign has also been marked by inconsistency, particularly in away fixtures.

Their 2-0 defeat to Vitoria at the Barradao exposed struggles on the road and reignited concerns about their reliability away from home.

However, the response was immediate, as Sao Paulo secured a composed 2-0 victory over O'Higgins at the MorumBIS in midweek, delivering a dominant performance across both halves.

Even so, inconsistency remains a concern, with the visitors often adopting a cautious approach away from home that typically leads to low-scoring encounters and a stronger defensive focus.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

At Vasco, Renato Gaucho is expected to have a near full-strength squad after resting key players during the Copa Sudamericana clash against Audax Italiano, with the hosts likely to field a stronger and more intense lineup in front of their home supporters.

Alan Saldivia will miss the match through suspension after accumulating yellow cards, meaning Carlos Cuesta is expected to partner Robert Renan at centre-back, which could alter the team’s defensive structure.

Jair and Mateus Carvalho also remain sidelined with knee injuries, limiting the manager’s options from the bench and reducing tactical flexibility during the match.

Sao Paulo also face a lengthy absentee list, with Lucas Ramon suspended following a red card and Rafael Toloi unavailable due to accumulated bookings.

Midfielder Marcos Antonio, one of the club’s standout performers this season, is the latest injury concern after sustaining a muscle problem in midweek that is expected to keep him out for up to six weeks.

Roger Machado will additionally be without Arboleda, Bobadilla, Lucas Moura, Pablo Maia, Paulinho and Sabino, all of whom remain in the treatment room.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Cuesta, Renan, Cuiabano; Mendes, Tche, Barros; Rojas, David, Gomez

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Cedric, Franco, Doria, Diaz; Bobadilla, Danielzinho; Arthur, Luciano, Ferreirinha; Calleri

We say: Vasco da Gama 1-2 Sao Paulo

Vasco enter this 12th-round encounter in a difficult spell after losing three of their last five matches, including a home defeat to Botafogo and a stumble against Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana, leaving Renato Portaluppi still searching for tactical stability and confidence within the squad.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have collected 20 points from a solid Brasileirao campaign, boast the competition’s best defensive record and have also won their last two Copa Sudamericana matches, suggesting a more settled and confident group.

Although Vasco hold a favourable head-to-head record at Sao Januario, the individual quality of Sao Paulo’s attack — with Luciano, Calleri and Arthur in strong form — combined with Roger Machado’s defensive organisation, could prove decisive, with the visitors expected to absorb pressure and convert their chances efficiently.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.