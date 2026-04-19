Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Mainz 05

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Apr 2026 00:22

Sunday's Bundesliga action could finally be the day that the title is won by Bayern Munich, but they must at least avoid defeat against Stuttgart at 4:30PM in order to be crowned champions.

Elsewhere, Heidenheim would almost certainly be condemned to a placement in the bottom three if they lose against hosts Freiburg at 2:30PM.

Borussia Monchengladbach will be playing at 6:30PM, and they could take a huge step towards survival by beating Mainz 05.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago

Desperate to avoid being cut adrift in the Bundesliga, bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim will travel to face in-form Freiburg at Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer could make it four wins on the bounce this weekend, while FCH could secure back-to-back victories for the first time in 2026.

We say: Freiburg 1-2 Heidenheim

Freiburg are in strong form overall, but their league record remains lacklustre, and they may be caught out by a determined opponent this weekend.

Heidenheim have struggled in 2025-26, though they have shown signs of a resurgence in recent weeks, and could record a shocking win on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Heidenheim, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Bayern Munich could effectively clinch the Bundesliga title with a victory against Stuttgart on Sunday at Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians lead the way at the top of the table with 76 points, and they are 12 ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with five games left to play, though third-placed Stuttgart have 56 points and will be fighting for a place in the Champions League.

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Stuttgart

Bayern should be expected to comfortably see past Stuttgart given the inconsistencies of their opponents.

The Bavarians' outstanding form in front of goal should be enough to get the better of the visitors, especially as the away side are lacking firepower themselves.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Sunday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from Borussia Park as Borussia Monchengladbach look to complete a season double over Mainz 05.

The hosts still need one or two big results to secure their Bundesliga status for next season, while Die Nulfunfer are simply looking to shake off a painful European exit.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Mainz 05

Borussia Monchengladbach have performed well at home, and we expect them to get at least a point out of Sunday’s match.

Mainz have significantly improved under the stewardship of Urs Fischer, but Thursday’s European defeat will have taken a lot out of them - both physically and emotionally.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Mainz 05, including team news and possible lineups